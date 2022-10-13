Read full article on original website
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Calendar: Crestar Biz After Hours; Cornhole Tourney
If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Mail Ballot Applications due – If you are planning to vote by mail, your applications must be received by today (not postmarked – received). Voters may place applications in the mail or drop them off in person at their local board of canvassers. Addresses for all boards of canvassers can be found on the back of the mail ballot application. If you live in East Greenwich and have questions, you can reach out to Canvassing Clerk Elaina Vespia in the Town Clerk’s office [email protected]
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES
CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
whatsupnewp.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run
2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200. The event, which runs...
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
Uprise RI
Matthewson St. Church helping the unhoused apply for free RIPTA bus passes
Matthewson Street United Methodist Church in downtown Providence is the site of the only weekly free breakfast for unhoused people offered in Rhode Island. Around 250 people attend the breakfast, where volunteers offer coffee, eggs, breakfast meats and more, as volunteer musicians entertain. The doors open around 7am for coffee and breakfast is served shortly after.
Radio Ink
Station Owner Dies
Chris leaves his wife and young child. leaving behind the stations along with his wife and a young child. A memorial fund has been established to help support the family. Checks can be made out to “Laina DiPaola” with “Chris DePaola Memorial Account” in the memo line and mailed to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly RI 02891.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series
“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
independentri.com
Byron Cahoone’s love of dogs won’t soon be forgotten
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Byron Cahoone and his Scottish terrier, Tilly, were near constant sights at the South Kingstown Dog Park for years. They could be found together, with Cahoone sitting on a bench or a chair with Tilly on his lap, or alongside him while he did one of his many volunteer chores at the park. Once, Tilly sat next to him in a tractor while he worked over some ground preparing it for dogs to use.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lost in EG & Lots of Arguing
8:58 a.m. – A member of Westminster Unitarian Church told police he’d noticed on Friday their Black Lives Matter and Pride flags had been taken (read more HERE). He said he also noticed around the back one of their picnic tables had been moved and their fire pit damaged, although he was uncertain the two incidents were connected.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
The leaves may be brown and the skies might be grey, but we’ve got some sunny ideas for weekend fun around Rhode Island. Check out “Six Picks Events” before you head out. Friday and Saturday: The SENE Film Festival returns with some of the best independent films...
GoLocalProv
Man Breaks Into Dunkin’ Donuts in Providence - Through Drive-Thru Window
Providence police responded to a report of a break-in at a Dunkin' Donuts in the city overnight. Shortly before 2 AM Monday morning, police were called to the Dunkin' Donuts at 552 Cranston Street for a report of a break-in in progress. According to police, the caller said they saw...
ABC6.com
Smithfield man accused of drunk driving, crashing into fence at police station
WOONSCOKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Smithfield man is accused of drunk driving and crashing into a fence at a police station over the weekend. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Woonsocket police station. Police said a black Volkswagen Jetta was found...
GoLocalProv
Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
Man charged with DUI after crashing into police station fence
A Smithfield man was arrested Sunday night after Woonsocket police say he crashed into the fence outside their headquarters.
On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food. They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive […]
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
East Providence man killed in Route 6 crash
The 25-year-old driver was the only person inside the car at the time, according to officials.
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
