Owls Prepare for Fall Finale in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Florida Atlantic University men's golf team will wrap up the fall season at the Little Rock Invitational beginning Monday in Arkansas. The two-day event will be contested on the Founders Course at Chenal Country Club. 36 holes will be played on Monday followed by 18 on Tuesday.
Late Goal From LA Tech Downs FAU
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A late goal in the 84th minute from Louisiana Tech was the difference in the Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team's 2-1 defeat on Sunday. The Owls dip to 7-7-3 including 3-4-1 in Conference USA action, while the Lady Techsters improve to 6-7-3 and 4-2-2 in C-USA play.
Defense Dominates as FAU Knocks Off Rice
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University football team edged out Rice University 17-14 on Saturday night. After falling behind early, the FAU defense buckled down and stifled the visiting Owls to earn win number three on the season. HOW IT STARTED. Rice got off to the quicker...
