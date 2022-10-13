ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fausports.com

Owls Prepare for Fall Finale in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Florida Atlantic University men's golf team will wrap up the fall season at the Little Rock Invitational beginning Monday in Arkansas. The two-day event will be contested on the Founders Course at Chenal Country Club. 36 holes will be played on Monday followed by 18 on Tuesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fausports.com

Late Goal From LA Tech Downs FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A late goal in the 84th minute from Louisiana Tech was the difference in the Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team's 2-1 defeat on Sunday. The Owls dip to 7-7-3 including 3-4-1 in Conference USA action, while the Lady Techsters improve to 6-7-3 and 4-2-2 in C-USA play.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Defense Dominates as FAU Knocks Off Rice

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University football team edged out Rice University 17-14 on Saturday night. After falling behind early, the FAU defense buckled down and stifled the visiting Owls to earn win number three on the season. HOW IT STARTED. Rice got off to the quicker...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy