Atlanta, GA

“I Didn’t Check My DM’s!” Amanda Seales Hits ATL With Ryan Cameron

By Sam Sirmons
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

On tomorrow evening at Center Stage , one of the funniest comedians and actresses in the industry will be bringing her new variety show to Atlanta!

Amanda Seales (“Insecure” & stand up special “I Be Knowin’”) will be in the city with her “Smart, Funny & Black” Live Show, being hosted with TS Madison & DaBrat ! And in the interview, she shares who will be joining her at her upcoming Brooklyn, NY date!

Watch her interview with Ryan Cameron below:

