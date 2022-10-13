Read full article on original website
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
Volatility In Markets Decreases Following Upbeat Bank of America Earnings
U.S. stocks started the week on a strong note on Monday after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Upbeat quarterly results from Bank of America BAC also lifted overall market optimism in the previous session. Bank of New York Mellon BK shares rose on Monday after the company reported...
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 50.82% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 66.81% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 29.41% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.58% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 66.10% year-to-date.
Funds Added To CEG Positions
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed 640 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and looked at the various S&P 500 components held by each of these reporting hedge funds and other 13F filers. For each component, we totaled the number of shares held across all of these funds. Next, we went back to the 06/30/2022 period, and went through the same exercise for each of those 640 funds. By comparing the same group across the two periods, we can see which S&P 500 components, in the aggregate, these particular funds have been buying and selling.
Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SPLK,NET,GFS,WATT
Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.3% in late trading. In company news, Splunk (SPLK) climbed 5.5% following reports Starboard Value was pressing the data analytics firm to increase its share...
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Cisco Systems
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Why DocuSign Stock Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today
DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) week got off to a roaring start on Monday, with its stock zooming almost 5% higher on the day. Once again, the online document security specialist was tipped as a top company in the contracts field. So what. On Monday morning, DocuSign announced that it was named...
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
Why Cloudflare Stock Was on Fire Monday
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 15.7%. By 3:33 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 13.3%. A broad uptrend in the overall market no doubt added fuel for its ascent, but the cloud computing company was also on the receiving end of an upgrade and some bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst.
Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 18, 2022 : JNJ, LMT, TFC, STT, ACI, HAS, SBNY, CBSH, SI, CATC, MBWM, HBCP
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 4.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Soared Higher Today
True to its name, Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) had quite the up session on the stock market Monday. The private jet charter operator saw its share price climb nearly 13% skyward on news of a fresh round of capital raising. So what. Before market open, Wheels Up said that...
Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SCHW, BK, BAC, GDOT
Financial stocks sprinted higher during Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 4.0%. Bitcoin was increasing 1.3% to $19,542,...
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 17, 2022
Lululemon athletica inc. LULU is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. lululemon’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. It reported ninth straight quarter of earnings surprise in second-quarter fiscal 2022, while sales beat estimates for the second straight quarter. The top and bottom-line also grew year over year on continued business momentum, which led to robust sales and an improved operating margin. Comps growth was aided by robust traffic trends in both stores and e-commerce. On a three-year CAGR basis, traffic was up 8% in stores and more than 40% in e-commerce. The company is capitalizing on the importance of physical retail and the convenience of online engagement. Backed by the robust first half performance, the company raised its fiscal 2022 guidance.The company is expected to report EPS that’s up from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting an increase from the year-ago period.
Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 30% stake
If you want to know who really controls Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 30% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
Huron Consulting (HURN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Huron Consulting (HURN) closed at $70.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $29.96, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of...
Why Archaea Energy Stock Soared 54% Today
Shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) surged on Monday after the renewable natural gas (RNG) producer struck a deal to be acquired by British oil giant BP (NYSE: BP). By the close of trading, Archaea Energy's stock price was up 54%. So what. Under the terms of the deal, BP...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed at $2.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
