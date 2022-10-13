For many people, these apps are a minefield of endless rejection. Unless your someone of high attractiveness or status then it's nothing but misery on these apps. We now live in a culture that's designed around dating apps and social media which has conversely raised the standards of perceived beauty. These apps are addictive but they can be so destructive to your mental health I find. Today I had to take a break from these dating apps because it was making my depression worse. It's demoralising putting in the effort to message people in a friendly manner, only to receive no response in return.

