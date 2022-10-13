ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WCNC

Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County

Charlotte's bus system has seen a level of safety and security incidents...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Robin Roberts does not remember the Rockingham crash

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts has updated his fans that he is in a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. As we posted on Sunday night, Roberts has suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bad collision. Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte. One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic. Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
AdWeek

Man Admits to WSOC He Buried Body in Backyard

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. In one of those, “here’s a bizarre local story” moments, a Charlotte, N.C. man told ABC affiliate WSOC he regrets digging a shallow grave in his backyard to bury a man who had overdosed in his home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk returns for 44th year on Oct. 16th

Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman takes chance on $5 scratch-off, wins $150,000

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and it paid off with a large prize. Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in south Charlotte. Thompson claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters Friday. She...
CHARLOTTE, NC

