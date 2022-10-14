ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uabsports.com

Volleyball Tops LA Tech 3-1

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Volleyball Team (8-11, 3-4 C-USA) triumphed over Louisiana Tech (9-13, 2-5 C-USA) in four sets. The Blazers, who came off a loss against No. 22 Rice, reenter the W column with their Sunday afternoon win in Bartow Arena. "Today was a huge team win against...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

UAB Women’s Soccer Begins Two-Match Roadtrip Starting at WKU

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB women's soccer team looks to extend its unbeaten streak to a school record 10 matches on Sunday when it travels to WKU. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Bowling Green, Ky. UAB LATELY. UAB (8-2-4, 5-0-2 C-USA) is on a nine-match unbeaten streak (6-0-3)...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
uabsports.com

Blazers Take on Bulldogs in Sunday Matinee Matchup

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Volleyball Team returns to action taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in their Sunday afternoon C-USA matchup. The Oct. 16 match will begin at 1 p.m. in Bartow Arena. The Blazers, who played Rice Friday, have dropped to 2-4 in conference play but look to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

UAB Defeats Charlotte 34-20; Wins Sixth Straight at Home

BIRMINGHAM – UAB put up over 500 yards of offense for a second straight game and forced three second half turnovers to lift the Blazers to a 34-20 victory over Charlotte on Saturday afternoon. The Blazers (4-2, 2-1 C-USA) have now won six in a row at home and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

Cross Country Finishes Top Ten in Blazer Classic

MONTEVALLO – The UAB Cross Country team finished their last regular season meet with a top 10 finish in the Blazer Classic. The Green and Gold closed out with a sixth-place finish out of 16 teams and had three top-20 finishers in their home meet. Official results can be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

UAB Baseball Travels to Georgia for First Fall Exhibition

BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Baseball team heads to Athens, Ga. for its first fall exhibition contest against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, Oct. 16. First pitch at Foley Field is set for 12 p.m. CST and is open to the public. "Our players and staff are excited about the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee

Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WFAE

Friday night lights: North Carolina high school football scores

Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32. Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37. Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12. Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0. Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7. Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12. East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26. East Carteret...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charlotte, North Carolina

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charlotte for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charlotte. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Polygraph Tests Given To Fishing Contestants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High-end fashion house Balenciaga has done it again. This time, they created a series of purses designed to look like Lay’s potato chip bags. Models carried the tasty totes at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month. The zippered leather clutches were styled in four flavors: Original, Salt and Vinegar, Lime, and Flamin’ Hot. They’ll reportedly sell for $1,800.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mom provides remarkable update on Cooper Burrell

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s he kind of email you like to get. Especially about an amazing one of our #MollysKids who, at last check, was in the fight for his life. “Wanted to give you an update on Cooper,” wrote Cooper Burrell’s mom, Tracey, from their home in Clover, S.C. “His last PET scan showed a big improvement. They think it’s a delayed reaction to the treatment he got in Boston.”
CLOVER, SC
mobilebaymag.com

Carmen Suzette Rainey & Brandon Thomas Brown

March 12, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at The Locale. Carmen says her and Brandon’s relationship is built on love and laughter, and it was important to the couple that their wedding day encapsulate both core qualities. The pair was married by the bride’s father in front of all their family and friends. Guests were then led into the reception by the wedding band in a Mardi Gras-style second line, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. The wedding colors — blush, gold, black and ivory — were incorporated into the lighting and decor as guests enjoyed an elegant cocktail hour, extravagant dinner and dancing well into the night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy