Family Members, Victim Ask for Life in Prison for Accused After Brutal Attack; Judge Upholds 16 Year Sentence Despite Accused’s Mental Health Problems
VENTURA, CA – The victim and family and friends gave impact statements after the 62 year old woman was beaten with a metal pipe on the Ventura pier during a sentencing hearing for her attacker here Friday in Ventura County Superior Court – the judge sentenced the accused to 16 years in prison although the speakers asked for life in prison.
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
Full-Sized Car V. Scooter – Car Wins, Scooter Driver Dies; Alleged Drunk Driver to Stand Trial
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The prosecution here in Santa Barbara County Superior Court argued last Friday it was a case of a car driven by a drunk driver versus a motor scooter – and the driver of the scooter died. “There’s no argument that I do have a...
Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier
A transient man was sentenced to 16 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to violently attacking a woman who was walking near the Ventura Pier in August 2021. The post Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mexican Mafia-linked gang member sentenced for Ventura County drug sales
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based gang to more than 13 years in prison for attempting to secure control of drug trafficking in Ventura County, as well as for extorting money on behalf of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. Armando “Criminal” Molina, 39, is...
Convicted felon arrested after SWAT standoff, police chase in Ventura
A man was arrested after a lengthy police pursuit and SWAT standoff in Ventura County on Wednesday. The suspect, John Picarelli, 38, was arrested on multiple felony charges including felony assault, felony evading, burglary, and various firearm/ammunition violations. Ventura Police were investigating Picarelli for the unlawful possession of firearms in early October. Due to a […]
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was dragged for three miles as police chased the carjacking suspect. The suspect, Joshua Reneau, 31, was wanted for a murder in July.
Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail
Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
NEWS RELEASE | Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-Automatic Firearm | 10/13/22
SUBJECT: Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-automatic Firearm. LOCATION: North alley of the 1900 blk. of San Gorgonio, Oxnard. CONTACT: Bakari Myers, Sergeant. (805) 797-6202 | bakari.myers@Oxnardpd.org. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement...
Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Woman in Tustin
A 27-year-old Malibu man pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail for sexually assaulting a woman in her 60s in Tustin.
High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based street gang was sentenced on Thursday to 13.5 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses and extorting "taxes" on behalf of a Mexican mafia prison gang. The post High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sherman Oaks woman gets 6 years in prison for health care fraud
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for running a health care fraud scheme in which millions of dollars in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, who also...
Los Angeles man exonerated of murder after spending 20 years in prison sues county, LASD
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man who was wrongfully convicted of murder after spending 20 years behind bars is now suing the county and local sheriff's department, according to his lawyer. The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Alexander Torres alleges three officers with the LASD...
Man shot and killed in Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Deputies Chase Suspect Through Santa Clara Riverbed
Santa Clarita, CA: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies chased a man suspected of hopping a fence and stealing a propane torch down the street from a stabbing investigation in Canyon Country. The incident unfolded near Oak Street and Santa Clara Street behind a recycling plant shortly before 5:30...
Camarillo Man Accused Of Murdering And Dismenbering His Mother Found Incompetent To Face Charges
Update--The Camarillo man accused of murdering and then dismembering his mother has been found incompetent to face the criminal charges against him. The judge made that determination Thursday following a court-appointed psychiatrist's report on the mental state of 25-year-old David Hoetzlein. Both prosecution and the defense stipulated to the doctor's...
Man beaten outside Taft Fastrip allegedly made inappropriate remarks to suspect’s teen daughter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple witnesses said a man who suffered serious head injuries in a beating outside a Taft Fastrip made inappropriate remarks to the suspect’s daughter, according to police reports. Chester Lewis Goff III told police his daughter called and said a man was following her and making inappropriate comments, according to reports […]
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena.
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
