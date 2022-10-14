ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
davisvanguard.org

Family Members, Victim Ask for Life in Prison for Accused After Brutal Attack; Judge Upholds 16 Year Sentence Despite Accused’s Mental Health Problems

VENTURA, CA – The victim and family and friends gave impact statements after the 62 year old woman was beaten with a metal pipe on the Ventura pier during a sentencing hearing for her attacker here Friday in Ventura County Superior Court – the judge sentenced the accused to 16 years in prison although the speakers asked for life in prison.
VENTURA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Convicted felon arrested after SWAT standoff, police chase in Ventura

A man was arrested after a lengthy police pursuit and SWAT standoff in Ventura County on Wednesday. The suspect, John Picarelli, 38, was arrested on multiple felony charges including felony assault, felony evading, burglary, and various firearm/ammunition violations. Ventura Police were investigating Picarelli for the unlawful possession of firearms in early October. Due to a […]
VENTURA, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail

Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE | Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-Automatic Firearm | 10/13/22

SUBJECT: Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-automatic Firearm. LOCATION: North alley of the 1900 blk. of San Gorgonio, Oxnard. CONTACT: Bakari Myers, Sergeant. (805) 797-6202 | bakari.myers@Oxnardpd.org. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement...
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based street gang was sentenced on Thursday to 13.5 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses and extorting "taxes" on behalf of a Mexican mafia prison gang. The post High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Gardena

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
GARDENA, CA
Key News Network

Deputies Chase Suspect Through Santa Clara Riverbed

Santa Clarita, CA: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies chased a man suspected of hopping a fence and stealing a propane torch down the street from a stabbing investigation in Canyon Country. The incident unfolded near Oak Street and Santa Clara Street behind a recycling plant shortly before 5:30...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy