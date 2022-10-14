ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

abc27 News

Mechanicsburg shuts down Waynesboro in Week 8

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg didn’t allow any points against Waynesboro in their week eight, 28-0 win on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser reigns in Mid Penn X-C race

Kiser earns gold medal: Trojan senior Camryn Kiser pulled away from a pack of runners to triumph in a postseason race for the first time Saturday morning, taking a win in the Mid Penn Conference championships at Big Spring. Kiser finished the race in 18:10.7. Hershey’s Brooke Preputnick was second...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Boys place 3rd at MPC X-C race

Greencastle-Antrim takes 4th: The Blue Devils produced five medalists and came in third place in the Class 3A team standings at the Mid Penn Conference championships on Saturday at Big Spring. The high finish pushed G-A into the team race at the District 3 event on Oct. 29. Hayden Parks...
GREENCASTLE, PA
abc27 News

Central York overpowers Red Lion in Week 8

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York scored with ease in week eight, beating Red Lion by a score of 69-27 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle outfights Cumberland Valley in Week 8

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle beat Cumberland Valley 26-20 in a close week eight game on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
CARLISLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojan defense conjures up 7-3 victory over CDE

COLONIAL PARK –At times, it seemed like you were caught up in one of those Thursday night NFL games on Prime Video. Chambersburg and Central Dauphin East slugged it out in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Landis Field, and let’s just say that the defenses ruled the night.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Yorkblog

AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots

Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
YORK, PA
echo-pilot.com

Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash

A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
FORT LOUDON, PA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Gettysburg

Famous for the bloody and tumultuous Battle of Gettysburg, this charming borough in the heartland of Pennsylvania attracts history lovers and nature enthusiasts with an abundance of unforgettable experiences. Gettysburg is the ultimate spot for an enriching family vacation, combining all the elements one could hope for, including historic learning and connecting with the wilderness.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
HERSHEY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bedford, PA

Bedford is a borough located in Pennsylvania's Bedford County. It is bordered by Maryland on the southern side and Town Hill and Rays Hill on the eastern side. Bedford was once famous for its medicinal springs. That was also one of the reasons why people, even from surrounding communities, visit...
BEDFORD, PA
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Chambersburg burglary

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night

A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

