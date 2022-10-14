Read full article on original website
Related
Mechanicsburg shuts down Waynesboro in Week 8
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg didn’t allow any points against Waynesboro in their week eight, 28-0 win on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser reigns in Mid Penn X-C race
Kiser earns gold medal: Trojan senior Camryn Kiser pulled away from a pack of runners to triumph in a postseason race for the first time Saturday morning, taking a win in the Mid Penn Conference championships at Big Spring. Kiser finished the race in 18:10.7. Hershey’s Brooke Preputnick was second...
Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Boys place 3rd at MPC X-C race
Greencastle-Antrim takes 4th: The Blue Devils produced five medalists and came in third place in the Class 3A team standings at the Mid Penn Conference championships on Saturday at Big Spring. The high finish pushed G-A into the team race at the District 3 event on Oct. 29. Hayden Parks...
Central York overpowers Red Lion in Week 8
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York scored with ease in week eight, beating Red Lion by a score of 69-27 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
Carlisle outfights Cumberland Valley in Week 8
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle beat Cumberland Valley 26-20 in a close week eight game on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
thesportspage.blog
Trojan defense conjures up 7-3 victory over CDE
COLONIAL PARK –At times, it seemed like you were caught up in one of those Thursday night NFL games on Prime Video. Chambersburg and Central Dauphin East slugged it out in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Landis Field, and let’s just say that the defenses ruled the night.
Yorkblog
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons stops at Walmart in Pennsylvania before concert
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — He must have been looking for some cheap sunglasses. ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons made an appearance on Oct. 7 at a Walmart in central Pennsylvania, The Patriot-News reported. The 72-year-old singer and blues guitarist stopped by the store in Shippensburg before the band’s concert that...
echo-pilot.com
Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash
A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Gettysburg
Famous for the bloody and tumultuous Battle of Gettysburg, this charming borough in the heartland of Pennsylvania attracts history lovers and nature enthusiasts with an abundance of unforgettable experiences. Gettysburg is the ultimate spot for an enriching family vacation, combining all the elements one could hope for, including historic learning and connecting with the wilderness.
abc27.com
Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
Harrisburg’s Camp Curtin trained green recruits into Civil War soldiers | Column
Their country was under attack, and they answered the call to defend it. After the Confederates assaulted Fort Sumter in April 1861, President Abraham Lincoln called for volunteers.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bedford, PA
Bedford is a borough located in Pennsylvania's Bedford County. It is bordered by Maryland on the southern side and Town Hill and Rays Hill on the eastern side. Bedford was once famous for its medicinal springs. That was also one of the reasons why people, even from surrounding communities, visit...
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
abc27.com
Police investigating Chambersburg burglary
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
Crews called to building fire early Saturday morning: Report
There was a building fire early Saturday morning in Lebanon County, according to a news report. Crews were called to the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township and tankers were called in for additional water, according to WGAL. The news station reported that some roads around Klinger...
WGAL
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
Comments / 0