thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser reigns in Mid Penn X-C race
Kiser earns gold medal: Trojan senior Camryn Kiser pulled away from a pack of runners to triumph in a postseason race for the first time Saturday morning, taking a win in the Mid Penn Conference championships at Big Spring. Kiser finished the race in 18:10.7. Hershey’s Brooke Preputnick was second...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Boys place 3rd at MPC X-C race
Greencastle-Antrim takes 4th: The Blue Devils produced five medalists and came in third place in the Class 3A team standings at the Mid Penn Conference championships on Saturday at Big Spring. The high finish pushed G-A into the team race at the District 3 event on Oct. 29. Hayden Parks...
Gettysburg overwhelms Greencastle-Antrim in Week 8
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg won their week eight matchup against Greencastle-Antrim by a score of 42-28 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser takes gold in Mid-Penn Conference girls cross country
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
Mechanicsburg shuts down Waynesboro in Week 8
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg didn’t allow any points against Waynesboro in their week eight, 28-0 win on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
Mifflin County slips past Hershey in Week 8
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County took down Hershey 24-20 in week eight of the season on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
thesportspage.blog
Trojan defense conjures up 7-3 victory over CDE
COLONIAL PARK –At times, it seemed like you were caught up in one of those Thursday night NFL games on Prime Video. Chambersburg and Central Dauphin East slugged it out in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Landis Field, and let’s just say that the defenses ruled the night.
gettysburgian.com
First Annual Coming Out Day Celebration Debuts on Stine Lake
While National Coming Out Day has been observed every Oct. 11 since 1988, Gettysburg College saw its first large-scale celebration of the event on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 2-5 p.m. on Stine Lake. National Coming Out Day was originally established by Robert Eichsberg and Jean O’Leary to remember the 1987...
WGAL
Fall Fest to be held in York
YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
echo-pilot.com
Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash
A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
iheart.com
Live Fetterman / Oz Debate to Air Oct. 25
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A prime time debate between the candidates running for the Senate from Pennsylvania will air live from Harrisburg later this month. The debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be broadcast from the WHTM-TV ABC 27 on Tuesday, October 25th. It is currently the only set debate for the candidates, in a race for a seat that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia
From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for PA.
WGAL
Lucky Adams County resident wins $1 million
A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Adams County. The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Sheetz in Littlestown. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Crews called to building fire early Saturday morning: Report
There was a building fire early Saturday morning in Lebanon County, according to a news report. Crews were called to the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township and tankers were called in for additional water, according to WGAL. The news station reported that some roads around Klinger...
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
