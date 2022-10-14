Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Boys place 3rd at MPC X-C race
Greencastle-Antrim takes 4th: The Blue Devils produced five medalists and came in third place in the Class 3A team standings at the Mid Penn Conference championships on Saturday at Big Spring. The high finish pushed G-A into the team race at the District 3 event on Oct. 29. Hayden Parks...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser reigns in Mid Penn X-C race
Kiser earns gold medal: Trojan senior Camryn Kiser pulled away from a pack of runners to triumph in a postseason race for the first time Saturday morning, taking a win in the Mid Penn Conference championships at Big Spring. Kiser finished the race in 18:10.7. Hershey’s Brooke Preputnick was second...
thesportspage.blog
Blazers drop 3-1 match to Carroll
The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers won the second set but wound up dropping a 3-1 decision to Carroll Christian Thursday in a non-league girls volleyball match. After Carroll won the first game 25-10, the Blazers squeezed out a 25-23 victory in the second set. Carroll, however, went on to claim the match with wins of 25-18 and 25-12.
$1 Million Top Prize Winning Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Adams County
Are you a winner? Someone in Adams County won big, and is about to be $1,000,000 million richer (before taxes), the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off was sold at the Sheetz, located at 35 East King Street, Littlestown. The store will receive...
gettysburgian.com
First Annual Coming Out Day Celebration Debuts on Stine Lake
While National Coming Out Day has been observed every Oct. 11 since 1988, Gettysburg College saw its first large-scale celebration of the event on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 2-5 p.m. on Stine Lake. National Coming Out Day was originally established by Robert Eichsberg and Jean O’Leary to remember the 1987...
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at central Pa. Sheetz
One very lucky person who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at an Adams County Sheetz is $1 million richer. The winning “Cash King” ticket was sold at the Littlestown store at 35 East King Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday. “Cash King” is a $20 game with prizes of up to $1 million.
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
Franklin County: Deed Transfers October 5-11
Deed Transfers for October 5-11, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
abc27.com
Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
FOX43.com
Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
CVSD considers building updates
The Conewago Valley school board discussed its ongoing feasibility study for replacing or updating buildings during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Superintendent Sharon Perry said the district should be prepared to have a feasibility study meeting with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates next month. The district is comparing scenarios for updating its buildings.
Franklin County crash leaves one woman dead
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman was killed in a Franklin County crash. Wanda Batzel, 51, was identified as the driver and only death in the crash on Friday, Oct. 7 around 10 a.m. According to police, Batzel was traveling west on Lincoln Way West in Peters Township when...
Breezewood Hardee’s deemed total loss by fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews spent hours fighting a commercial building fire at the Hardee’s in Breezewood that left the restaurant destroyed. Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company Chief, Toby Colledge, said a broiler caught fire and threw flames into the ventilation. The building has been deemed a total loss. Crews were on scene for about […]
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons stops at Walmart in Pennsylvania before concert
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — He must have been looking for some cheap sunglasses. ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons made an appearance on Oct. 7 at a Walmart in central Pennsylvania, The Patriot-News reported. The 72-year-old singer and blues guitarist stopped by the store in Shippensburg before the band’s concert that...
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Clean Eatz restaurant opening in Cumberland County near Trader Joe’s
A health-oriented restaurant chain is branching out to Cumberland County. Clean Eatz is opening soon at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township with its “healthy meals for your lifestyle,” according to the chain’s website. The restaurants cater to those looking for healthy options to balance protein,...
Woman killed after being hit by three vehicles in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Monday after state police said she was hit three times by vehicles when she tried to cross a Bedford County highway. According to a press release, it was about 10:31 p.m. when 37-year-old Ranae Banks, from Pittsburgh, was along the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) overpass, in West […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bedford, PA
Bedford is a borough located in Pennsylvania's Bedford County. It is bordered by Maryland on the southern side and Town Hill and Rays Hill on the eastern side. Bedford was once famous for its medicinal springs. That was also one of the reasons why people, even from surrounding communities, visit...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
