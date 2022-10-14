ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Boys place 3rd at MPC X-C race

Greencastle-Antrim takes 4th: The Blue Devils produced five medalists and came in third place in the Class 3A team standings at the Mid Penn Conference championships on Saturday at Big Spring. The high finish pushed G-A into the team race at the District 3 event on Oct. 29. Hayden Parks...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser reigns in Mid Penn X-C race

Kiser earns gold medal: Trojan senior Camryn Kiser pulled away from a pack of runners to triumph in a postseason race for the first time Saturday morning, taking a win in the Mid Penn Conference championships at Big Spring. Kiser finished the race in 18:10.7. Hershey’s Brooke Preputnick was second...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blazers drop 3-1 match to Carroll

The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers won the second set but wound up dropping a 3-1 decision to Carroll Christian Thursday in a non-league girls volleyball match. After Carroll won the first game 25-10, the Blazers squeezed out a 25-23 victory in the second set. Carroll, however, went on to claim the match with wins of 25-18 and 25-12.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

First Annual Coming Out Day Celebration Debuts on Stine Lake

While National Coming Out Day has been observed every Oct. 11 since 1988, Gettysburg College saw its first large-scale celebration of the event on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 2-5 p.m. on Stine Lake. National Coming Out Day was originally established by Robert Eichsberg and Jean O’Leary to remember the 1987...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX43.com

Missing Dauphin County teen located, returned home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10/17: The Middletown Borough Police Department has confirmed that the teen has been located and returned to his home on Oct. 16 shortly after 10:50 p.m. Police are searching for a missing teen in Middletown Borough. The unnamed 17-year-old was last seen wearing a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

CVSD considers building updates

The Conewago Valley school board discussed its ongoing feasibility study for replacing or updating buildings during the board’s meeting on Monday evening. Superintendent Sharon Perry said the district should be prepared to have a feasibility study meeting with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates next month. The district is comparing scenarios for updating its buildings.
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Franklin County crash leaves one woman dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman was killed in a Franklin County crash. Wanda Batzel, 51, was identified as the driver and only death in the crash on Friday, Oct. 7 around 10 a.m. According to police, Batzel was traveling west on Lincoln Way West in Peters Township when...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Breezewood Hardee’s deemed total loss by fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews spent hours fighting a commercial building fire at the Hardee’s in Breezewood that left the restaurant destroyed. Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company Chief, Toby Colledge, said a broiler caught fire and threw flames into the ventilation. The building has been deemed a total loss. Crews were on scene for about […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Woman killed after being hit by three vehicles in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Monday after state police said she was hit three times by vehicles when she tried to cross a Bedford County highway. According to a press release, it was about 10:31 p.m. when 37-year-old Ranae Banks, from Pittsburgh, was along the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) overpass, in West […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bedford, PA

Bedford is a borough located in Pennsylvania's Bedford County. It is bordered by Maryland on the southern side and Town Hill and Rays Hill on the eastern side. Bedford was once famous for its medicinal springs. That was also one of the reasons why people, even from surrounding communities, visit...
BEDFORD, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

