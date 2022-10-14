ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

DPS board meeting reconvenes after contentious crowds prompts suspension

DEARBORN – After a contentious crowd resulted in the suspension of the Oct. 10 school board meeting, the body reconvened to accommodate public comment Oct. 13 at the Stout Middle School auditorium. Driving the debate was the availability and age appropriateness of books accessible through school libraries, with particular...
DEARBORN, MI
Fill the Boot program a success for Taylor Fire Department, MDA

TAYLOR — Taylor firefighters helped raise over $2,200 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Oct. 8. This week, Mayor Tim Woolley stopped at Fire Station No. 1 to celebrate the effort. Since 1954, firefighters across the country have collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a...
TAYLOR, MI
Taylor Goodfellows ramp up for the holiday season

TAYLOR — The Taylor Goodfellows are in the midst of preparing for another busy holiday season. Last year, the group helped 81 families (that included 193 children) have a joyful Christmas season. The Goodfellows motto is “No child without a Christmas,” and the Taylor organization takes that idea a few steps further, tailoring gifts to specific children’s wishes and including important items like cold weather gear, hygiene products and toys and crafts – all of which were selected based on the child’s own wish list.
TAYLOR, MI

