TAYLOR — The Taylor Goodfellows are in the midst of preparing for another busy holiday season. Last year, the group helped 81 families (that included 193 children) have a joyful Christmas season. The Goodfellows motto is “No child without a Christmas,” and the Taylor organization takes that idea a few steps further, tailoring gifts to specific children’s wishes and including important items like cold weather gear, hygiene products and toys and crafts – all of which were selected based on the child’s own wish list.

TAYLOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO