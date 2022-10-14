ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember This Guy? Nancy Pelosi Has A Special Message Just For Him.

By Ed Mazza
 4 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has a blunt message for Richard Barnett , the Jan. 6 rioter who broke into her office, sat in her chair and put his feet up on her desk.

“I thought, ‘You are a pathetic creature, Mister, if you think that you’re exerting your manhood by putting your feet on my desk,’” Pelosi told Zerlina Maxwell, who asked about the incident on SiriusXM’s “ Mornings with Zerlina. ,” according to a clip posted by Mediaite .

Richard Barnett, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, sat inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Then, Pelosi got even more direct.

“Understand this: This moment will pass for you as far as we are concerned, but it’ll always be on your record, that you disrespected the Constitution of the United States,” she said. “Explain that to your children.”

Last year, Barnett hawked signed photos of himself in Pelosi’s office for $100 to help pay his legal fees for a host of charges, including obstructing an official proceeding, busting into the Capitol with a weapon and theft.

His trial is scheduled to begin in December.

“Mornings with Zerlina.” airs on SiriusXM’s Progress channel.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 154

hunterwilder
2d ago

What? Trump isn't paying your legal fees, Richard Barnett? I'm shocked. Truly shocked. As you rot in prison, think of him sitting on his Bayside veranda, sipping his beverage of choice, golfing and laughing at how he used you all.

Reply(2)
16
Guest
3d ago

Well Nancy he’s taking a page out of your play book, you disrespected President Donald Trump by ripping up his speech so why should anyone show you any respect?

Reply(29)
45
Bette-Ann Hansen
4d ago

Pelosi has an inflated opinion of herself. I can't understand how she keeps getting elected. She's one reason we need term limits.

Reply(12)
36
