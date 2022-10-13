Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported
At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m. None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. It’s unclear...
newyorkbeacon.com
Stockton Serial Killer Suspect (Wesley Brownlee) was Out ‘HUNTING’ When Police Arrested Him | VIDEO
Stockton police said they received a lot of tips from the community that led them to the 43-year-old suspect, Wesley Brownlee. Investigators were watching Brownlee’s movements and followed him as he was driving around 2 a.m. Saturday. They “determined early this morning he was on a mission to kill....
wnynewsnow.com
One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
erienewsnow.com
DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
wesb.com
Capell Found Guilty on Three Counts, Not Guilty of Fourth
The Georgia woman charged in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-86 in Chatauqua County has been convicted on three of four charges. A jury found 33-year-old Heather Capell guilty of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while ability impaired in connection with the the crash that claimed the life of Bradley Wakefield of Cattaraugus in July of 2021.
nyspnews.com
Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
East Aurora man arrested for DWI
On October 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested John B Goudeau., 58, of East Aurora, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Jamison Road in the town of Elma, Goudeau was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Goudeau had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Goudeau had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Goudeau was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Water Street in October 2021
A Jamestown man has been arrested for fatally shooting another Jamestown man last October. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said 23-year old Jonathan Comacho-Monge has been arraigned on one count of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 46-year old Angel Pacheco of 60 Water Street. County Judge...
UB Police investigating fatal stabbing on campus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — According to an update from the UB Alert Twitter account, University Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the school’s North Campus. The University at Buffalo website says a male victim, who is not a member of the UB community, was stabbed in the chest at Moody Terrace roadway, near Richmond Quad, shortly after […]
nyspnews.com
Grand Island man arrested for drug possession
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
wellsvillesun.com
O’Grady provides the facts on the Thursday weapons arrest at Wellsville Secondary
Wellsville Chief of Police clarifies charges and addresses social media reaction. • Trenton Jefferds is a student at Wellsville Secondary School. • He parks his vehicle in a parking lot owned by the Village but leased or under the School’s control. • He took a .223 rifle to the...
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Lockport
On October 14, 2022, Troopers stopped Acosta on Rapids Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing Acosta, watery, bloodshot eyes and impaired motor coordination was present and observed. Acosta was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Acosta recorded a .14% BAC.
Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home
The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
Guns, drugs and cash found during execution of search warrant in Jamestown
The Jamestown Police Department announced guns, drugs and cash were found and an arrest was made after the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.
Police: Woman killed, 2 girls injured when car rams into Lakewood food pantry
A makeshift memorial was erected Sunday morning for the woman who died in the accident in the parking lot of St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry.
nyspnews.com
Jamestown resident charged with several crimes following accident investigation
On October 13th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Timothy Boyd, 29, of Jamestown, for Criminal Contempt 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, Harassment 2nd Degree and Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile...
nyspnews.com
Clarence man arrested for DWI
On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Thomas E. Urban., 52, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Urban was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Urban had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Urban had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Urban was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting
A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
Comments / 0