ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported

At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m. None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. It’s unclear...
LANCASTER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash

KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
KENNEDY, NY
wesb.com

Capell Found Guilty on Three Counts, Not Guilty of Fourth

The Georgia woman charged in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-86 in Chatauqua County has been convicted on three of four charges. A jury found 33-year-old Heather Capell guilty of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while ability impaired in connection with the the crash that claimed the life of Bradley Wakefield of Cattaraugus in July of 2021.
CATTARAUGUS, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kyle A. Barna., 26, of Medina, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Barna was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Barna had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he refused a blood test. Barna was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
nyspnews.com

East Aurora man arrested for DWI

On October 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested John B Goudeau., 58, of East Aurora, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Jamison Road in the town of Elma, Goudeau was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Goudeau had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Goudeau had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Goudeau was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
EAST AURORA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Water Street in October 2021

A Jamestown man has been arrested for fatally shooting another Jamestown man last October. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said 23-year old Jonathan Comacho-Monge has been arraigned on one count of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of 46-year old Angel Pacheco of 60 Water Street. County Judge...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

UB Police investigating fatal stabbing on campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — According to an update from the UB Alert Twitter account, University Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the school’s North Campus. The University at Buffalo website says a male victim, who is not a member of the UB community, was stabbed in the chest at Moody Terrace roadway, near Richmond Quad, shortly after […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Grand Island man arrested for drug possession

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Christopher J. Hoffman., 35, of Grand Island, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Hoffman was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Lockport

On October 14, 2022, Troopers stopped Acosta on Rapids Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing Acosta, watery, bloodshot eyes and impaired motor coordination was present and observed. Acosta was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Acosta recorded a .14% BAC.
LOCKPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home

The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
LANCASTER, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
DUNKIRK, NY
nyspnews.com

Clarence man arrested for DWI

On October 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Thomas E. Urban., 52, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Urban was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Urban had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Urban had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Urban was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting

A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy