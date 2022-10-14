DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A community is feeling a sense of loss today after a fire destroyed a popular resort. On Tuesday, firefighters were still working to put out hot spots following Monday's fire.Fifty years since it opened, Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes is gone. The family who owns the popular vacation spot says it's hard to say right now whether they'll rebuild.Jim Ziegler's family skied at Maplelag for years and his son even worked there. He speaks for many in the community in calling this a tremendous loss."It's just a tragedy what's happened to them. Twice. Especially with the...

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO