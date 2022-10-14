Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
fargoinc.com
Women You Should Know: Emily Buckingham of F45 Studio
Emily Buckingham wants you to strive through the chaos. She is the owner of F45 Studio, which she started with her husband only a few months ago. Moving to and starting a business in a new community with a young family is tricky, but with set guidelines, a strict schedule and help from new neighbors, they are making it work.
fargoinc.com
Awesome Foundation Grant Award Winner: Pencils Plus
Jayme Burlison stands in the middle of the Wahpeton Community Center. Organized groups of backpacks line the walls while the center of the room is filled with what appears to be a small mountain of cardboard. Jayme and her co-worker, Becky DeVries of the Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton, ND, have just finished filling the last backpack with supplies for the Pencils Plus: Richland-Wilkin School Supply Drive.
valleynewslive.com
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While Dallas Donahue recovers in a hospital after a severe crash, friends and family gathered on Sunday to raise money and support for him through a car and bike show at the Scheels Arena. Donahue was placed into a medically induced coma, but now is awake and alert.
kvrr.com
Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
kvrr.com
Local organizations collab in Movers for Mutts
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue teams up with Two Men and a Truck for an open-house adoption event. They are trying to raise awareness to rescue animals in the local community. Not only are they looking for people to adopt or foster dogs, they’re also...
740thefan.com
Authorities arrest suspect in swatting prank at Barnesville High School
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat. School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately. The person suspected...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Football Travels to Grand Forks tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner football will attempt to win their eighth straight game tonight when they travel to Grand Forks. Valley City faces the Central Knights at Cushman Field tonight. The Hi-Liners ran their record to 7-0 with a 34-6 win over the Jamestown Bluejays last week, in a battle of the then top-ranked and second-ranked teams. Ethan Miller scored three times, and Valley City held Jamestown to just 97 yards total offense.
fargoinc.com
Landscaping: Craig Wendt, Valley Landscaping
Established as a lawn care company in 1996 by brothers Craig and Bryan Wendt, Valley Landscaping has quickly grown to become one of the premier landscaping companies in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Now, along with part-owner Barry Davison, Valley Landscaping provides the area with top-quality products, knowledgeable employees and professional service.
kvrr.com
NDSU cuts the ribbon on “world class” Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota State University cuts the ribbon on the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex. The $50 million facility is entirely privately funded. It has two turf fields including at the outdoor practice fields Bison football currently uses. The complex has a locker room, team meeting room, weight room and equipment room.
valleynewslive.com
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out. She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week. “I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez. Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after...
valleynewslive.com
WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. WEX Inc....
voiceofalexandria.com
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
247Sports
NDSU vs. South Dakota State Preview
Even writing this feels odd. Everyone knows what this game is. Everyone understands what the stakes are. It's the first matchup between the #1 and #2 teams in the country in Fargodome history. It's Jacks vs. Bison. It's the marker. It's everyone in the Dome vs. Coach Stig. Even if...
Owners unsure they'll rebuild after devastating Maplelag resort fire
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A community is feeling a sense of loss today after a fire destroyed a popular resort. On Tuesday, firefighters were still working to put out hot spots following Monday's fire.Fifty years since it opened, Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes is gone. The family who owns the popular vacation spot says it's hard to say right now whether they'll rebuild.Jim Ziegler's family skied at Maplelag for years and his son even worked there. He speaks for many in the community in calling this a tremendous loss."It's just a tragedy what's happened to them. Twice. Especially with the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo garage fire causes $50,000 in damages
(Fargo, ND) -- Firefighters responded to a morning garage fire in North Fargo. First responders arrived on the scene of a detached garage at 9:00 a.m at 737 2nd St. N in Fargo this morning. The single-story garage's interior was fully engulfed in flames, but was not threatening nearby structures. The fire was under control and taken down at at 11:40 a.m, approximately five minutes after their arrival.
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
valleynewslive.com
$22 million expansion coming to the Fargo Jet Center
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ) Fargo Jet Center is expanding its facility with a new $22 million, 112,000 square-foot hangar and office complex. The expansion will be utilized to fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and aircraft special mission modifications, as well as freeing up much-needed hangar storage space for additional tenant and visiting aircraft. The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for sister company Weather Modification International, and house the Jet Center’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.
kvrr.com
West Fargo Police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A chase through West Fargo ended when police used an intervention technique to stop a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Friday night. Police tried to stop 29-year-old Aaron Charette, from Fargo and passenger 24-year-old Bethany Morin of Moorhead for a traffic violation near Brookwood Lane, but they fled.
thefmextra.com
Fewer lanes, more parking?
The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
Comments / 0