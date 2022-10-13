ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Church hosting Trunk or Treat in Fall Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville church has announced that it is hosting its Fall Festival “Trunk or Treat.”. The event will be held at Mount View Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. People will have the opportunity to enjoy some pumpkin patch fun as...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Youngkin family adopts horse from Hope's Legacy

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A horse that was in the care of a local nonprofit has been adopted by Virginia’s executive family. In an announcement posted on Monday, the Youngkin family said they have adopted Merrill, a horse that was being cared for at Hope’s Legacy in Afton.
AFTON, VA
cbs19news

Bidding opens on Wildlife Center's online fundraiser

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online fundraiser is underway to help rescued wildlife from around Virginia. The Wildlife Center of Virginia is currently hosting its annual benefit auction. This year’s auction features items from artisans and crafters, gifts for children, estate jewelry, and more. Bidding will close at...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Elkton hosts successful Autumn Days Festival

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year when people enjoy the fall leaves and weather with festivals and pumpkin patches in local towns. This weekend the town of Elkton hosted its 36th annual Autumn Days festival. The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, which puts on Autumn Days said...
ELKTON, VA
cbs19news

Tom Tom recaps 2022 festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of people turned out for the annual Tom Tom Fest earlier this year. On Monday, the Tom Tom Foundation released its recap for the 2022 event, which took place in April. The organization says about 17,000 people attended the four-day series of events, which...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville hosting annual 5k Turkey Trot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville is hosting its annual 5k turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 27. The race will be located next to Albemarle High School located at 2775 Hydraulic road. The race will start at 9 a.m. The course will be held in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Historic marker to be unveiled at celebration of River View Farm

The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, in partnership with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation are hosting the River View Farm historic marker unveiling on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. In December of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
macaronikid.com

Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022

Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

City council looks to allocate more ARP money

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19) -- Monday night, the city council is looking at agencies to get the remaining amount of American Rescue Plan funds. Nearly $600,000 was on the table Monday night. Charlottesville received nearly $20 million from the US Treasury Department after President Biden signed the act in early 2021...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

