cbs19news
Church hosting Trunk or Treat in Fall Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville church has announced that it is hosting its Fall Festival “Trunk or Treat.”. The event will be held at Mount View Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. People will have the opportunity to enjoy some pumpkin patch fun as...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville SPCA holds 4th annual Critter Lift and Rummage event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the CASCPA Critter Lift and Rummage store held their fourth annual donation and fundraising event. The fundraiser helps the shelter bring in donations such as treats and toys for animals at the shelter. People were able to buy specialty items such as...
cbs19news
Youngkin family adopts horse from Hope's Legacy
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A horse that was in the care of a local nonprofit has been adopted by Virginia’s executive family. In an announcement posted on Monday, the Youngkin family said they have adopted Merrill, a horse that was being cared for at Hope’s Legacy in Afton.
cbs19news
Bidding opens on Wildlife Center's online fundraiser
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online fundraiser is underway to help rescued wildlife from around Virginia. The Wildlife Center of Virginia is currently hosting its annual benefit auction. This year’s auction features items from artisans and crafters, gifts for children, estate jewelry, and more. Bidding will close at...
WHSV
Elkton hosts successful Autumn Days Festival
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of year when people enjoy the fall leaves and weather with festivals and pumpkin patches in local towns. This weekend the town of Elkton hosted its 36th annual Autumn Days festival. The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee, which puts on Autumn Days said...
cbs19news
Tom Tom recaps 2022 festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of people turned out for the annual Tom Tom Fest earlier this year. On Monday, the Tom Tom Foundation released its recap for the 2022 event, which took place in April. The organization says about 17,000 people attended the four-day series of events, which...
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
cbs19news
Charlottesville hosting annual 5k Turkey Trot
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville is hosting its annual 5k turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 27. The race will be located next to Albemarle High School located at 2775 Hydraulic road. The race will start at 9 a.m. The course will be held in...
cbs19news
Rocktober Fest comes to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sponsored the third annual Rocktober Fest in Charlottesville this weekend. Leah Williams, the owner of Minerals and Mystics, organized a Rocktober rock and gem show. It's part of an effort to bring back life to vacant stores and share their gems.
WHSV
Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Historic marker to be unveiled at celebration of River View Farm
The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, in partnership with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation are hosting the River View Farm historic marker unveiling on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. In December of...
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
WSLS
Family displaced after home destroyed by fire in Appomattox County
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A family will now need a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home in Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning in the 10000 block of Stonewall Road. When...
macaronikid.com
Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022
Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
WHSV
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
cbs19news
City council looks to allocate more ARP money
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19) -- Monday night, the city council is looking at agencies to get the remaining amount of American Rescue Plan funds. Nearly $600,000 was on the table Monday night. Charlottesville received nearly $20 million from the US Treasury Department after President Biden signed the act in early 2021...
Inside Nova
Prince William mourns death of firefighter; rallies for his daughter at volleyball game
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of firefighter Derek Shifflett, who died Wednesday at his home in Warrenton. Shifflett joined Prince William fire and rescue in 2008, serving at stations 20, 12, 4, 25, 23, 24, and 11 through his career. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
WHSV
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish line in the first-ever Harrisonburg Half Marathon was a man born and raised in the Valley. Over 800 runners took on the 13.1-mile trek beginning and ending at Westover...
schillingshow.com
Truth bomb: “Quiet Man” drops live prayer of repentance at Albemarle County School Board meeting
“Public comment” at the October 13 Albemarle County School Board meeting was full of impassioned observations and collective angst. But, amidst all this, there was a refreshing pause in the acrimony. Among a litany of speakers on such topics as “family leave” and “the propriety of pro-transgender t-shirts in...
