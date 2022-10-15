ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Haiti gang blockade is causing catastrophic hunger, U.N. officials say

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdVRq_0iYeXjCZ00

MIAMI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Haitians are experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity.

A coalition of gangs has prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline for over a month to protest a plan to cut fuel subsidies. Most transport is halted, with looting and gang shootouts becoming increasingly common.

"We have for the first time a famine present in Haiti," Ulrika Richardson, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the U.N. system in Haiti, said in a telephone interview.

"The gang violence has cut off the capital from the food-producing south, and that means that we have now an increase in food insecurity."

A U.N. spokesperson later clarified that Richardson should have described the situation as catastrophic hunger rather than famine.

Richardson said other countries need to do more to support Haiti, as the Caribbean country's humanitarian response plan for this year has received less then 30% of the required funding.

"While we address the current symptoms of the multiple crises that Haitians are facing ... the security and the fuel crisis - we also have to make sure that we invest in the longer term root causes, such as impunity, such as corruption," said Richardson, the U.N.'s most senior humanitarian official in Haiti.

Some 19,200 people in Haiti's Cite Soleil are suffering famine conditions, according to an analysis by U.N. agencies and aid groups on Friday. A famine is declared when at least 20% of the households in a region are suffering famine conditions.

The analysis said that in total 4.7 million people - nearly half of Haiti's population - are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity.

The situation was "close to breaking point", Jean-Martin Bauer, World Food Program country director in Haiti, told reporters earlier.

A U.N. report released on Friday said children as young as 10 and elderly women have been subjected to sexual violence, including collective rapes for hours in front of their parents or children.

"Gangs use sexual violence to instill fear, and alarmingly the number of cases increases by the day as the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Haiti deepens," said Nada Al-Nashif, the Acting Human Rights Chief.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry last week asked for military assistance from abroad to confront the gangs, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force" to help Haiti's police.

It is not immediately evident which countries would participate in such a force.

U.S. development agency USAID on Friday sent a Disaster Assistance Response Team to Haiti, the agency's chief, Samantha Power, wrote on Twitter.

Such teams are dispatched in response to natural disasters and complex emergencies, and typically include infectious disease specialists, nutritionists, and logistics experts, according to USAID's website.

The U.S. State Department has offered support for Haiti's police and has sent a Coast Guard vessel to patrol the area.

The United States and Canada in the coming days will deliver armored vehicles to the Haitian police that have been purchased by Haiti, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said in an interview with Haitian TV on Thursday.

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Miami and Paul Carrel, additional reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations, editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 111

Linda Wilkins
3d ago

This country is ALWAYS having trouble feeding their civilization. They poop out babies like there's no shortage of food. Then cry to the US and UN for humanitan relief. It's just a band-aid for the real problem...Over populated.

Reply(2)
36
El Pedritto Ose
3d ago

bill Clinton dream come true 👍🏻 (kills haitianagriculture for Arkansas rice to grow .sad ..only think he forgot there is God up there

Reply(6)
18
Spikekiller James
2d ago

there is no way any president would let a gang starve 3 million people inless the President him or her self is involved thats just crazy ..she has the power to call her army and stop all that stuff ..but if the gang has more power then her army then they got to at lease try to fight them back dont just sit there and cry and wait till another country comes to help ..come on lady get yo head together and get it done ..

Reply(1)
13
Related
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
POLITICS
CBS News

Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows

Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away

The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy