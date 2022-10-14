Read full article on original website
Related
Monday’s Headlines Stay in Our Lane
Drivers all over the country are abusing bike lanes, making riding a bike even more dangerous than it already is. (Bicycling) Cities must go further than tearing down urban freeways and make other types of high-speed roads safer for those outside of cars. (Next City) From electric buses in Atlanta...
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Looking Past the Numbers
Drivers are so mad about high gas prices that they might hand control of the Senate to Republicans despite the many, many flaws of swing-state GOP candidates like Herschel Walker in Georgia and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. (Slate) Mainstream news outlets like the Washington Post are finally catching on to...
Today’s Headlines
Ban cars on Halloween (Slate) Some cities have eliminated bike rider deaths (Vice) The joy that comes with 1,000 miles on an e-bike (Outside Online) Draft EIR for Dodger Stadium gondola released (LA Metro) Transportation drives climate change; what are the solutions? (NRDC) More on AC Transit project to use...
Tuesday’s Headlines: Trash Talk Edition
The big news of the day was that the Adams administration is finally taking a razor to New York’s 5 o’clock shadow. As the Times exclusively reported got the handout, starting in April, big black plastic bags of trash will no longer be allowed to be dumped on every sidewalk at 4 p.m., but will have to remain outside of the public realm until 8 p.m. (or 6 p.m. for buildings using containers).
Monday’s Headlines: Kevin Duggan Joins Streetsblog Edition
Kevin Duggan is no stranger to readers of our daily news digest. During his time as the transit and transportation reporter at amNY, “Double Duty Duggan” would appear daily, if not twice a day, in our headlines column, thanks to his prolific production of posts. And now he’s...
Mayor hopeful Ja’Mal Green calls for more homeless outreach to improve CTA safety
Streetsblog Chicago has invited all Chicago mayoral and alder candidates to send us their positions on transportation and traffic safety issues for possible coverage. Previously we’ve looked at state rep Kam Buckner’s transportation plan and Chicago Police Department Freedom of Information Act officer Robert Earnshaw’s transportation platform. We’ve also covered businessperson Willie Wilson’s bus ride downtown to highlight CTA safety issues, and incumbent mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023-24 infrastructure plan.
Park Detours People with Disabilities
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Advocates for safe streets are calling out the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department for...
Opinion: Cars Do More Damage to Business Districts Than Local Officials Admit
Too many reckless drivers lack car insurance, do not possess a valid driver’s license, and/or drive with expired registration. And the disproportionate number of crashes they cause end up defeating the business-friendly and safety purpose of design strategies such as complete streets, road diets, curb extensions, and other traffic-calming elements that encourage bike- and pedestrian-safe main streets.
Bogotá Tries to Make Congestion Pricing Flexible and Equitable
This article first appeared on Medium and is republished with permission. Congestion pricing is one of the most common-sense tools to curbing traffic, reducing tailpipe emissions and creating a more efficient transportation system that gets people where they need to go. It’s also extremely politically contentious, especially in cities in the United States, where drivers often believe that they should not have to pay for the road space they use, nor for the other negative externalities of automobile use.
Vision Zero Cities: Road Violence is a Public Health Crisis that Needs Public Health Solutions
Starting on Wednesday in New York, Transportation Alternatives will host its annual “Vision Zero Cities” conference. In conjunction with the confab, Streetsblog is posting content from the annual journal published by TransAlt. We’ll roll them out over the course of the week. Meanwhile, click here for the full conference schedule and to register.
This Week: Oakland Mayor, Equitable Housing, Families for Safe Streets
Here is a list of events this week. Monday/tonight! Oakland Mayoral Forum. Candidates Ignacio De La Fuente, Gregory Hodge, Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, and Sheng Thao will share their views on the most pressing civic issues in Oakland at this SPUR forum. Monday/tonight, Oct. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
Vision Zero Cities: Driving as a Risk Factor: A New Paradigm
Starting on Wednesday in New York, Transportation Alternatives will host its annual “Vision Zero Cities” conference. In conjunction with the confab, Streetsblog is posting content from the annual journal published by TransAlt. (This article summarizes a more comprehensive report, A New Traffic Safety Paradigm.) We’ll roll them out over the course of the week. Meanwhile, click here for the full conference schedule and to register.
EYES ON THE STREET: A Bronx Bus Lane that Underwhelms
Bronx bus riders can’t seem to catch a break. Even when the city throws them a bone in the form of a new dedicated bus lane, drivers immediately ruin it. Recently Streetsblog rode the entire route of the Bx3 — which begins its run at 179th and Broadway in Washington Heights and terminates under the elevated at 238th and Broadway in Kingsbridge — in order to experience the new University Avenue bus-priority lane. The Bx3 has 24 stops; 10 are on University.
Local Ballot Measures: Sales Taxes for Transportation Are Tricky
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. On the November 2022 ballot, voters in many local counties and cities will decide whether...
Lightfoot’s update of Chicago Works infra plan includes $238M for Complete Streets
Compared to Rahm Emanuel before her, who quickly accomplished many ambitious sustainable transportation projects, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has been marked by relatively modest gains for walking, biking, and transit. However, the pace of pedestrian and bicycle improvements picked up somewhat after Lightfoot announced the launch of the five-year, $3.7 billion Chicago Works infrastructure program.
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Tuesday 10/18 – The California High-Speed...
Never mind the cider-throwers: La Spata shows off new bikeways, calls for urgent action
Kyle Lucas is a cofounder of Better Streets Chicago. Alderperson Daniel La Spata recently hosted a bike tour of the 1st Ward highlighting some of the bike lane projects his office has worked on during his first term. In three years, La Spata has become known as one of the most bike-friendly alders in Chicago, with a record that includes installing protected bike lanes and neighborhood greenways, and sponsoring important safe streets legislation.
