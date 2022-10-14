This article first appeared on Medium and is republished with permission. Congestion pricing is one of the most common-sense tools to curbing traffic, reducing tailpipe emissions and creating a more efficient transportation system that gets people where they need to go. It’s also extremely politically contentious, especially in cities in the United States, where drivers often believe that they should not have to pay for the road space they use, nor for the other negative externalities of automobile use.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO