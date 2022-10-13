Read full article on original website
Related
gozips.com
No. 18 Akron Hosts Bowling Green
No. 18 Akron (8-2-3, 3-0-1 MAC) vs. Bowling Green (3-4-4, 1-1-1 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. DIGITAL TICKETING. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety at all of our venues, we...
gozips.com
Akron’s Late Rally Comes Up Short Against Central Michigan
BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY. AKRON, Ohio – A late rally for the University of Akron football team came up short as Central Michigan withstood the Zips' charge to secure a 28-21 victory on Saturday, Oct. 15 at InfoCision Stadium. Redshirt junior QB DJ Irons (Lawrenceville, Ga.) registered 255...
Comments / 0