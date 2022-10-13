ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

No. 18 Akron Hosts Bowling Green

No. 18 Akron (8-2-3, 3-0-1 MAC) vs. Bowling Green (3-4-4, 1-1-1 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. DIGITAL TICKETING. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety at all of our venues, we...
Akron’s Late Rally Comes Up Short Against Central Michigan

BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY. AKRON, Ohio – A late rally for the University of Akron football team came up short as Central Michigan withstood the Zips' charge to secure a 28-21 victory on Saturday, Oct. 15 at InfoCision Stadium. Redshirt junior QB DJ Irons (Lawrenceville, Ga.) registered 255...
