FARRIERS AT THE MEYDAN HOTEL LAUNCHES THEIR SATURDAY FAMILY BRUNCH
FARRIERS, The Meydan Hotel’s international culinary restaurant, is launching its family brunch this October. Inspired by the world’s favourite superheroes, the new Saturday brunch is perfect for families looking for a break and a fun option to enjoy with the little ones. Children can meet a variety of superheroes as parents enjoy a sumptuous buffet spread with free-flowing grapes and other premium beverages.
EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK IS BURSTING WITH EXCITEMENT AT CLAW BBQ IN JBR AT PAVILION AT THE BEACH
CLAW BBQ in JBR at Pavilion at The Beach is the place to be to dive into mountains of incredible comfort food and plenty of exciting bar games including the thrilling Buckin’ Bronco, all washed down with bucket loads of CLAWsome signature drinks. Located at the Pavilion at the Beach, CLAW BBQ in JBR is the incarnation of America’s favourite style eatery featuring Southern hospitality at its best. The mood is fun, the vibe energetic, the food mouth wateringly delicious, and the cocktails… strong! Get ready to tuck into messy, delicious, and addictive grills and seafood any night of the week as CLAW BBQ caters to all your cravings in a welcoming and fun atmosphere.
JUMEIRAH CELEBRATES THE CHEFS BEHIND ITS AWARD-WINNING KITCHENS
In honour of International Chef’s Day, embark on a memorable culinary journey and indulge in a selection of exceptional tasting menus curated by Jumeirah’s award-winning chefs. From exquisite Nikkei flavours at Kayto and top-quality Italian fare at Pierchic to an authentic taste of Lebanon at Al Nafoorah and...
PEPPERMILL REOPENS ITS OUTDOOR SEATING WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS & A NEW MENU
With the subsiding heat and a weather that demands our presence in the outdoors, we all wish to indulge in Dubai & Abu Dhabi’s beautiful views again. With iconic locations at their disposal, you can take in the views of the Dubai fountains and Burj Khalifa at The Dubai Mall, the Fountains and mesmerizing and immersive views of the waterfront at Dubai Festival City. For those of you wanting to enjoy the splendid outdoors in Abu Dhabi, Peppermill at Eastern Mangroves allows you views of the lagoon and also various adventure activities that you could engage yourself with. They have an exclusive outdoor seating capacity of 60, 20 and 45 Pax respectively.
RHODES W1 INTRODUCES ITS FIRST EVER “AT THE TABLE” EVENING BRUNCH CELEBRATING SOCIABLE DINING
Rhodes W1 debuts a vibrant “At The Table” Evening Brunch, adding a new dimension to its celebrated culinary traditions and social eating concept. Set at the Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai with stunning views of the Marina, Rhodes W1 has established itself as an authentic destination for British and European cuisine, featuring menu classics.
SWISSOTEL AL GHURAIR SPARKLES THIS DIWALI
Swissotel Al Ghurair is celebrating Diwali with a lavish desi-themed dinner on the evening of 24th October, to bring in the festival of lights with beautiful decorations and competitions for guests. Liwan restaurant will be offering a delectable dinner buffet specially curated for the occasion. To ignite the spirit of...
HELLO WINTER STAYCATION! PLAN YOUR WINTER ESCAPE WITH PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI
Everyone’s favourite time of year has returned, and to celebrate the start of the winter season, Palazzo Versace Dubai has introduced an incredible new package, specially curated for those looking for a weekend getaway or an extended staycation this winter. Spend your winter in style this year and enjoy...
HOLIDAY INN & SUITES SET TO OPEN IN DUBAI SCIENCE PARK IN Q4 2022
IHG Hotels & Resorts proudly unveils the opening of the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, a sustainable hotel that operates on no single-use plastic; has an onsite water bottling plant; and features digital amenities in all its guest rooms, suites & apartments. The property is set to open in the last quarter of 2022, the latest addition to the Holiday Inn portfolio in the United Arab Emirates.
