Inside Nova
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects
(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
SoberRide initiative to be activated for Halloween
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will activate its SoberRide campaign for Halloween. From Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., adults (21 and older) celebrating with alcohol can receive a free ride home in collaboration with Lyft. “Nearly half of U.S. traffic fatalities...
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
