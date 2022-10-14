ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Good Time Oldies 107.5

90s Jam Party Kicks Off Arkansas State Fair With Tone Loc

It's time for a road trip to the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock, Arkansas kicking off today Friday, Oct. 14, and running through Sunday, Oct. 23. Besides all the carnival rides, livestock shows, pageants, attractions, and live entertainment the biggest hit has always been the food. Sure you can enjoy all the traditional favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, pickle pizza, gator on a stick, and spaghetti meatballs on a stick. See the list of food vendors here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Launches Centennial Campaign to Raise $250 Million to Commemorate 100-Year Legacy of Excellence in Education

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced the largest fundraising effort in university history ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2027. The Centennial Campaign aims to raise $250 million throughout the campaign. “This campaign comes at a special moment in the history of this university,” Chancellor Christina S....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Football Redirects From St. Louis For Match Up With Arkansas-Pine Bluff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (2-4, 2-1 SWAC) football knew they would need to go on the road to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-4, 0-3 SWAC) following back-to-back home contests, they just thought it would be to St. Louis, Missouri. Following the cancellation of the HBCU River City Classic, that game is now set to take place in Pine Bluff, Arkansas at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KTLO

Alabama A&M defeats UAPB despite Britten’s 277 yards rushing

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Victor Barbosa made the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, Harold Jemison scored two rushing touchdowns and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-31 in the HBCU River City Classic on Sunday. The Bulldogs overcame a career game by UAPB’s Kayvon Britten, who had...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR

