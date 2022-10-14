ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Possible school shooting prevented with teenager's arrest, authorities say

By Morgan Winsor
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URoUE_0iYdujSB00

A California teenager was arrested on Wednesday in what authorities described as a thwarted possible school shooting .

The unnamed 15-year-old boy -- a student at Tranquillity High School, some 30 miles west of Fresno -- was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and making criminal threats. He was booked into Fresno County’s Juvenile Hall, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE: Gun accidentally fires inside Dallas elementary school, official says

The student was taken into custody after he had allegedly posted threats on social media to shoot up his school. He was apparently upset after recently being involved in a fight at school, the sheriff's office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44W9Nm_0iYdujSB00
Fresno County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: This image released by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office shows a TEC-9 pistol and a magazine that were seized from a teenager's backpack on Oct. 12, 2022.

Members of the community noticed the social media posts on Wednesday and quickly relayed them to school administrators , who then contacted their school resource officer -- a deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

That afternoon, deputies went to the student's home and searched the house. They found a TEC-9 pistol and a magazine in his backpack. They seized the gun and arrested the teen, the sheriff's office said.

MORE: Emotions run high at Uvalde school board meeting amid superintendent's retirement

Golden Plains Unified School District released a statement regarding the incident, thanking authorities and community members.

"School safety is a top priority for the district," the statement read. "We appreciate the work of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and are fully cooperating with their investigation. We applaud the community members who chose to speak up and report the concerning social media messages and encourage others to do the same moving forward. Many lives at Tranquillity High School were potentially saved this week."

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Man Says He Burned Two Kids Alive to Expose Celebrity Human Trafficking and Cloning Ring

Warning: This story contains graphic details of a horrific crime.A California man who allegedly admitted to deliberately burning two young children alive told investigators that he did so in order to expose a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, authorities said.Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, also said that he did not regret the killings. His attorneys are now preparing an insanity defense against the charges, which could carry the death penalty.In May, 5-month-old Calyx Hurtado and Cataleya Hurtado, 18 months, died when their uncle set fire to their home in west central Fresno. Firefighters responding to the scene found the...
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC News

ABC News

876K+
Followers
184K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy