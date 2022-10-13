Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Bus crash reported in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
School bus goes off road in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
wymt.com
Visitation and funeral service held for Logan firefighter
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley. Copley spent the majority of his life serving with the Logan Fire Department and was described by those closest to him as a true hero. Dozens of people came to Word of Life Church in Logan...
Metro News
Domestic dispute ends in tragedy in Logan County
LOGAN, W.Va. — A dispute over child custody was the apparent spark that ignited a murder case in Logan County over the weekend. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Zachary Ball, 22, of Stollings, shot and killed his mother-in-law Lamanda Vance, 42, of Pecks Mill at her home Saturday night.
UPDATE: Missing Logan County 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: (12:14 P.M. Oct. 16, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Kaelynn Richardson has been found safe. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office says Kaelynn Richardson went missing from the Saunders Fork area. They say she could be […]
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
wymt.com
‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
11 Huntington men displaced after sober living facility fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 11 men were displaced after a fire destroyed a sober living facility in Huntington Friday. The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings. A nearby neighbor says he also saw some damage to his […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office says Logan County girl reported missing has been found safe
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:03 p.m. 10/17/22. The girl who was reported missing in Logan County has been found safe. Logan County deputies said Kaelynn Richardson, 12, has been located. ORIGINAL. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a girl who has...
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
Charleston Police search for missing 13-year-old boy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing child. CPD says that 13-year-old Quenin Brown was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1000 block of 7th Ave. Quenin is 5’8″ and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with information about Quenin’s whereabouts should contact CPD’s Criminal Investigation […]
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
West Virginia man charged with murder in shooting death of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was […]
Cabell County deputies looking for driver who allegedly hit 3 vehicles at Cabell Midland High School
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit three vehicles during a soccer game at Cabell Midland High School and then fled the scene. They say this happened on Thursday at around 6 p.m. Deputies say the vehicle, “appears,” to have a temporary […]
Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County
HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
Metro News
PHOTO GALLERY: Bridge Day is back!!
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Folks were ready to stand among the clouds once again on the tallest steel arch bride in the western hemisphere on Saturday. After Bridge Day had been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID, the celebration on the New River Gorge Bridge opened up Saturday to a lot of fanfare.
wymt.com
Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night. Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.
