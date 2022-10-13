ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, WV

wymt.com

Bus crash reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

School bus goes off road in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Beckley-Stratton Middle School threats originated outside of the state of WV

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – More details released on a story first reported by Lootpress about threats being made at Beckley-Stalrstton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department has been advised of numerous threats to parents and students at both Park Middle School and Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department along with our federal partners have determined through a lengthy investigation that these threats originated from sources outside of the country and in a different state.
BECKLEY, WV
wymt.com

Visitation and funeral service held for Logan firefighter

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A health condition took the life of 51-year-old Donald Copley. Copley spent the majority of his life serving with the Logan Fire Department and was described by those closest to him as a true hero. Dozens of people came to Word of Life Church in Logan...
LOGAN, WV
Metro News

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy in Logan County

LOGAN, W.Va. — A dispute over child custody was the apparent spark that ignited a murder case in Logan County over the weekend. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Zachary Ball, 22, of Stollings, shot and killed his mother-in-law Lamanda Vance, 42, of Pecks Mill at her home Saturday night.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Logan County 12-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: (12:14 P.M. Oct. 16, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Kaelynn Richardson has been found safe. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office says Kaelynn Richardson went missing from the Saunders Fork area. They say she could be […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Police search for missing 13-year-old boy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing child. CPD says that 13-year-old Quenin Brown was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1000 block of 7th Ave. Quenin is 5’8″ and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with information about Quenin’s whereabouts should contact CPD’s Criminal Investigation […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

PHOTO GALLERY: Bridge Day is back!!

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Folks were ready to stand among the clouds once again on the tallest steel arch bride in the western hemisphere on Saturday. After Bridge Day had been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID, the celebration on the New River Gorge Bridge opened up Saturday to a lot of fanfare.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
wymt.com

Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night. Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA

