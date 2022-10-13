Read full article on original website
Marvin Allen Named Operations Manager of CPC Logistics Solutions’ Chicago Branch
CPC Logistics Solutions (CPCLS), a subsidiary company of CPC Logistics, which provides permanent and temporary Class A CDL truck driver and warehouse logistics solutions and services, has announced Marvin Allen as its new operations manager for CPCLS’ new Chicago branch. In his role, Allen serves as the key link...
Why the Black Panther Party’s Legacy Refuses to Die
The Chicago History Museum will feature the activism and community service of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. with a partner program marking the organization’s founding in Oakland on October 15, 1966. The Illinois Chapter was the strongest chapter in the Black Panther Party, second only to the Party’s headquarters in California.
Over 100 Girls Invited to Celebrate Chicago Day of the Girl
Girls Like Me Project, Inc. announces the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl. The annual flagship event brings together over 100 girls annually to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl at the historic South Shore Cultural Center on October 11th from 10 AM until 3 PM. The theme for the free event is “I Belong.”
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
Is There a Water Crisis Impacting Black and Brown America?
There is a growing water crisis spreading across American cities in communities with high Black populations. The clean water supply in Flint, MI, Baltimore, MD, Jackson, MS and Chicago, IL has been called into question because of the level of lead and bacteria in the water. In 2014, residents of...
Chicago Faith Leaders Plan Coordinated Sermons to Destigmatize Mental Health in Underserved Communities
Faith leaders from more than 80 Black churches in Chicago met on September 29, 2022, to discuss mental health stigma and learn how to better minister to mental health concerns among their congregants. The forum, which also featured local leaders in health care, community activism, and government, was held to educate and empower the attending faith leaders to open up conversations about mental health with congregants on Oct. 9 in honor of World Mental Health Day.
New Entrepreneurial and Community Hub Breaks Ground in Englewood
Stephanie Coleman- Alderwoman of Chicago’s 16th Ward- was joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, developers, community leaders, various elected officials, and area residents as she embarked upon a revolutionary groundbreaking development that is expected to attract thousands to the Englewood area. The development is part of Mayor Lightfoot’s invest...
Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way
October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
Taylor Electric Company Celebrates 100 Years As A Company You Can Trust
Taylor Electric Company, a black-owned family company, has been servicing the electrical needs of the Chicagoland area for 100 years. Today, the company is a multi-million-dollar corporation with more than 100 employees, charged with the maintenance of Guaranteed Rate Field, Soldier Field, and Northerly Island, and several building projects around the city.
IHeartMedia Chicago Announces Sixth Annual “Sista Strut Pink Celebration”
IHeartMedia Chicago announced today that seven of its stations are teaming up to hold the sixth annual “Sista Strut Pink Celebration,” presented by Your Local Ford Dealers, on Saturday, October 1. The stations include: 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s No. 1 Radio Station for Hip-Hop & R&B; V103, Today’s R&B and Throwbacks Radio Station; Inspiration 1390, Music Of Power & Praise Radio Station; 103.5 KISS FM, Chicago’s #1 Hit Music Station; 93.9 LITE FM, Chicago’s Relaxing Favorites; Rock 95 FIVE, Chicago’s Rock Station; and Chicago’s BIN 640 AM. The 3k breast cancer walk will benefit the Sisters Network Chicago, Inc., a Black breast cancer survivorship organization.
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
CPS Civil Rights Scholar Program Application Window Open
Chicago Public Schools is providing an opportunity for scholars around the city to apply for the Civil Rights Scholar program. The program is an experiential learning opportunity for emerging high school leaders attending a Chicago Public school. It’s designed for students in grades 10 through 12 to come together in small cohorts to gain leadership skills around recognizing, responding to, and preventing biased race behaviors.
Michelle Obama Announces The Light We Carry Tour
Live Nation and Crown, an imprint of Random House, announced Michelle Obama’s live U.S. book tour events in support of her new, highly anticipated book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Produced by Live Nation, the six-city U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre on November 15. The book tour will also make stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco, before wrapping December 13 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Michael D. Anthony Installed as Prairie State College’s First Black President
Prairie State College held a formal investiture ceremony to install Dr. Michael D. Anthony as the 16th president, the first African American, and the youngest president in the college’s history. Dr. Anthony officially assumed the role of Prairie State College president on October 15, 2021. The ceremony was held Thursday, September 15, 2022, during the college’s homecoming week.
Mahalia Jackson Court Open in Greater Chatham
The Greater Chatham Initiative and the City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on September 3, 2022, for the grand opening of the Mahalia Jackson Court, located on the corner of 79th & State Street. Dignitaries, politicians, and the community came to honor one of...
Recession Proof Your Finances with Cedric Nash
When it comes to wealth building, Black households only own an estimated 4% of wealth compared to 84% of White Households. Cedric Nash is an investor and entrepreneur who educates, inspires, and motivates Black wealth building in the African American Community. He believes Black people can build wealth in spite of the odds.
