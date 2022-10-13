Friends are reportedly growing concerned about an Iranian climber who seemingly vanished after she competed without wearing a hijab at an international event in South Korea. Elnaz Rekabi’s friends say they have been unable to contact her since Sunday, while the BBC quoted “well-informed sources” saying that Rekabi’s cell phone and passport had been confiscated. After saying that Rekabi had “gone missing” on Monday, BBC World Service reporter Rana Rahimpour tweeted that Rekabi was on a flight heading back to Tehran two days earlier than planned, adding: “There are concerns about her safety.” On Tuesday, the Iranian embassy in Seoul tweeted that Rekabi had left for Iran in the early morning of October 18 “along with the other members of the team,” with the embassy adding that it denies “all the fake, false news and disinformation” about Rekabi. Fears for Rekabi’s safety come after weeks of protests in Iran in response to the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of morality police. She had been detained for not wearing a hijab properly.Read it at The Guardian

