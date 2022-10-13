Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
China delayed the release of key economic data to avoid distraction amid the Communist Party Congress, not to conceal data, analysts say
Economists polled by Reuters expect China's economy to grow 3.4% in the third quarter from a year ago.
Germany to extend life of last 3 nuclear power plants to April amid energy crisis
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered the country's three remaining nuclear power plants to stay open until mid-April in an effort to stave off a worsening energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Iranian Climber Reportedly Vanishes After Competing Without a Hijab
Friends are reportedly growing concerned about an Iranian climber who seemingly vanished after she competed without wearing a hijab at an international event in South Korea. Elnaz Rekabi’s friends say they have been unable to contact her since Sunday, while the BBC quoted “well-informed sources” saying that Rekabi’s cell phone and passport had been confiscated. After saying that Rekabi had “gone missing” on Monday, BBC World Service reporter Rana Rahimpour tweeted that Rekabi was on a flight heading back to Tehran two days earlier than planned, adding: “There are concerns about her safety.” On Tuesday, the Iranian embassy in Seoul tweeted that Rekabi had left for Iran in the early morning of October 18 “along with the other members of the team,” with the embassy adding that it denies “all the fake, false news and disinformation” about Rekabi. Fears for Rekabi’s safety come after weeks of protests in Iran in response to the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of morality police. She had been detained for not wearing a hijab properly.Read it at The Guardian
'Bad situation': Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison
