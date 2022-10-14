Read full article on original website
Delivering Life-Saving Therapies to Patients with Jeff Beck
Delivering Life-Saving Therapies to Patients with Jeff Beck. This episode’s Community Champion Sponsor is Salesforce. Salesforce believes the future of health is connected, do you? Learn more at www.salesforce.com/businessofhealth. Hear from Kevin Riley, Salesforce’s Chief Customer Officer, on this podcast: CLICK HERE. Episode Overview:. With deep knowledge and...
#26, Dr. Sam Asgarian, Scipher Medicine
Joe Shonkwiler is joined by Dr. Sam Asgarian, CMO of Scipher Medicine, a company using a patient’s individual molecular data to ensure optimal therapy is prescribed from day one. Dr. Asgarian shares his insights on how Scipher grew out of the Human Genome Project, when it makes sense for a company to hire a chief medical officer (and what he or she should do once they join!), and why innovation in healthcare is different from other industries.
Amplify Nursing: Kupiri Ackerman-Barger
Today on Amplify Nursing, we talk with Dr. Piri Ackerman-Barger, associate dean of Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and professor at the University of California Davis Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing. With a strong background in both nursing and education, Dr. Ackerman-Barger has worked extensively on the advancement of workforce diversity, education equity, and institutional sustainability throughout her career.
What to Do When Business is Slow
Tune in this week to discover what to do when business is slow. I’m sharing the importance of playing offense when customers aren’t just walking in the door. Discover a new way to approach slow business, and seven strategies for playing offensively so you can turn it around when it feels like people aren’t buying.
The United States of Nursing: A Limited Edition Series of On the Pulse, Episode 1
The United States of Nursing: A Limited Edition Series of On the Pulse, Episode 1. This special, limited-edition series of the On the Pulse podcast will feature Johns Hopkins School of Nursing students, faculty, and alumni who are making an impact in their local communities across the United States. In every town, across all 50 states, nurses are the innovative leaders who focus on communities, social determinants of health, and the day-to-day experiences of people’s lives.
The 6 Pillars of Resilience & Identifying Signs of Burnout as a Healthcare Provider, with Karen Furr, The Resilient Nurse
The 6 Pillars of Resilience & Identifying Signs of Burnout as a Healthcare Provider, with Karen Furr, The Resilient Nurse. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Karen Furr, Founder and CEO of The Resilient Nurse Project & author of The Resilient Nurse. Karen and I discuss burnout and compassion fatigue in healthcare, how to identify the signs, and how to overcome it.
300 – A connected farming future; Hamish Munro, Pairtree Intelligence (Talking AgTech special episode)
300 – A connected farming future; Hamish Munro, Pairtree Intelligence (Talking AgTech special episode) In celebration of reaching the episode 300 milestone, this episode of Talking HealthTech is actually the first episode of a sister podcast within our network called Talking AgTech – showcasing the use of technology in agriculture.
Boundaries for women physicians
“I learned the hard way what can happen when physicians—especially women physicians—lack personal boundaries. Before hitting my low point, I had no boundaries. I had been raised to give, give, give, and, when times became tough, to give more by working harder. In medical school and training, we were taught to not have boundaries, but rather to do everything in the service of our patients who should always come first. Now I realize that we physicians must put ourselves first. We are hurting ourselves—and doing a disservice to our patients, colleagues, and families—when we put everyone and everything else before our own needs. After all, we are our most precious resource and must use that resource in the best way possible.”
#11 – Turning the lab into a wearable platform – Esmeralda Megally – Xsensio
#11 – Turning the lab into a wearable platform – Esmeralda Megally – Xsensio. Miniaturizing the lab to allow for the continuous analysis of proteins and hormones circulating in our body through a wearable. This is the aim of Xsensio – a Swiss startup developing the Lab-on-Skin(c)...
HIT with Grace: Cindy Gaines Applies Clinical Intelligence to Help Better Orchestrate Care
HIT with Grace: Cindy Gaines Applies Clinical Intelligence to Help Better Orchestrate Care. From nurse to informaticist to Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, in this episode of HITea with Grace, Cindy Gaines discusses the career journey that led her to her current position at Lumeon, a care orchestration platform. Cindy shares...
Dr. Stanley Harris and The People Value Proposition: See One, Do One, Teach One… LEAD
Dr. Stanley Harris and The People Value Proposition: See One, Do One, Teach One… LEAD. SoundPractice host Mike Sacopulos interviewed AAPL author, Stanley Harris, MD, MA, on his new book, The People Value Proposition: See one, Do one, Teach one … LEAD. From topics like The Journey to...
FOGI: Integrating Data to Get Personalized Care with Tatyana Kanzaveli, Founder and CEO of Open Health Network
FOGI: Integrating Data to Get Personalized Care with Tatyana Kanzaveli, Founder and CEO of Open Health Network. You can not focus just on the data you are getting from a patient!. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern sits down to talk with Tatyana Kanzaveli, Founder...
Share Your Story: Danny Carroll
Danny has survived cancer of the lung, testicle, and jaw. He has spent 20 years researching cancer solutions and the last 7 years helping terminally ill cancer patients to fully recover their health. Danny is British, educated at the London School of Economics, and lived in Mumbai India since 1996.
Putting Science into the Art of Nursing
When it comes to nursing education, nothing really beats having access to a nurse Educator like Rob Timmings with over 35 years of diverse nursing experience and a passion for all things science! Imagine sipping a Margherita on a cruise ship, whilst filling gaps in your clinical knowledge? Its possible with ECT4 Health!
Smart Homes for Elderly Care: The Advancement of Aging-in-Place Technology
Smart Homes for Elderly Care: The Advancement of Aging-in-Place Technology. October 19, 2022: How can a senior’s life be improved? How can their caregiver’s life be made easier? Dwight Raum, Chief Digital Officer shares how Quil Assure‘s connected home system, with the use of AI and ML, learns patterns and keeps caregivers alert when things are off. This means better outcomes at a lower cost. And the best thing? It doesn’t feel evasive. Imagine a 24/7 emergency support technology that just melts into the background but can potentially save your life.
Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s with Renee Harmon, MD
Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s with Renee Harmon, MD. Welcome to the second in our 2022 Summer Book Series with HFC. In this episode, Renée Harmon, MD, author of Surfing the Waves of Alzheimer’s shares her story of caring for her husband, Harvey, who had younger-onset Alzheimer’s. This interview was recorded on July 12th. Christy Byrne Yates, MA moderated. We discuss the important of acknowledging your vulnerability while caregiving, asking for and accepting help, why a good support group can make all the difference, and how to rewrite your script when dementia enters your story.
