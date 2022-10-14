Read full article on original website
The 6 Pillars of Resilience & Identifying Signs of Burnout as a Healthcare Provider, with Karen Furr, The Resilient Nurse
The 6 Pillars of Resilience & Identifying Signs of Burnout as a Healthcare Provider, with Karen Furr, The Resilient Nurse. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Karen Furr, Founder and CEO of The Resilient Nurse Project & author of The Resilient Nurse. Karen and I discuss burnout and compassion fatigue in healthcare, how to identify the signs, and how to overcome it.
#26, Dr. Sam Asgarian, Scipher Medicine
Joe Shonkwiler is joined by Dr. Sam Asgarian, CMO of Scipher Medicine, a company using a patient’s individual molecular data to ensure optimal therapy is prescribed from day one. Dr. Asgarian shares his insights on how Scipher grew out of the Human Genome Project, when it makes sense for a company to hire a chief medical officer (and what he or she should do once they join!), and why innovation in healthcare is different from other industries.
Amplify Nursing: Kupiri Ackerman-Barger
Today on Amplify Nursing, we talk with Dr. Piri Ackerman-Barger, associate dean of Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and professor at the University of California Davis Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing. With a strong background in both nursing and education, Dr. Ackerman-Barger has worked extensively on the advancement of workforce diversity, education equity, and institutional sustainability throughout her career.
Innovation From the Inside Out
Erik Kulstad, M.D. is the Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Attune Medical and Advanced Cooling Therapy Inc. He is also a practicing emergency medicine physician and an Associate Professor at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Dr. Kulstad was previously the Research Director at Advocate Christ Medical Center. He received a Bachelor’s in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maryland, a Master’s in Chemical Engineering from the University of Houston, and an M.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
The United States of Nursing: A Limited Edition Series of On the Pulse, Episode 1
The United States of Nursing: A Limited Edition Series of On the Pulse, Episode 1. This special, limited-edition series of the On the Pulse podcast will feature Johns Hopkins School of Nursing students, faculty, and alumni who are making an impact in their local communities across the United States. In every town, across all 50 states, nurses are the innovative leaders who focus on communities, social determinants of health, and the day-to-day experiences of people’s lives.
Moving Fast and Fixing Things with Digital Innovation in Healthcare with Jennifer Goldsack & Ryan Vega
Moving Fast and Fixing Things with Digital Innovation in Healthcare with Jennifer Goldsack & Ryan Vega. Digital Innovation in Healthcare is a big bucket we love to talk about!. On today’s episode of the Outcomes Rocker Podcast, we welcome the outstanding Jennifer Goldsack, CEO of the Digital Medicine Society, and Ryan Vega, the Chief Officer for the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning at the Experience at the U.S Dept. of Veteran Affairs, to discuss the current state of digital innovation in our field. DiMe and the VA just started a partnership in which the main goal is to bring together digital solutions, ideas, and innovation for better healthcare outcomes. They also share a bit of their journey in the industry, the challenges they’ve gone through, and how developing solutions that create a meaningful experience for patients and clinicians is the way to go. The concept of pushing technology forward must include a more holistic approach to treating patients.
HIT with Grace: Cindy Gaines Applies Clinical Intelligence to Help Better Orchestrate Care
HIT with Grace: Cindy Gaines Applies Clinical Intelligence to Help Better Orchestrate Care. From nurse to informaticist to Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, in this episode of HITea with Grace, Cindy Gaines discusses the career journey that led her to her current position at Lumeon, a care orchestration platform. Cindy shares...
E113: Perry Klebahn – The Practice of Ideaflow
For our penultimate episode of 2022, we interview Perry Klebahn about his soon-to-be-published book Ideaflow: The Only Business Metric that Matters, co-authored with Jeremy Utley. Perry is an Adjunct Professor and Director of Executive Education at the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design–the d.school–at Stanford University. Prior to his role at the d.school, Perry was CEO of Timbuk2 and COO of Patagonia. He’s also an avid surfer.
FOGI: Integrating Data to Get Personalized Care with Tatyana Kanzaveli, Founder and CEO of Open Health Network
FOGI: Integrating Data to Get Personalized Care with Tatyana Kanzaveli, Founder and CEO of Open Health Network. You can not focus just on the data you are getting from a patient!. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern sits down to talk with Tatyana Kanzaveli, Founder...
SEMPRE: Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Health Technology with Eric Buffkin, CEO, and President of etectRx
SEMPRE: Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Health Technology with Eric Buffkin, CEO, and President of etectRx. Entrepreneurs, make sure you identify the right use cases for your startups!. In this episode, Eric Buffkin, CEO, and President of etectRx talks about the journey of pursuing a startup in health tech. He discusses...
Rural Health Rising: Access to Prenatal Care in Rural Communities
Rural Health Rising: Access to Prenatal Care in Rural Communities. Access to prenatal care in rural communities is critical to the health and well-being of mothers and their children, but its often difficult to access, limited in scope, or worse, non existent. To help us take a deeper look into this topic, we welcome Brittany Page, Registered Nurse, at the Bediako Birthing Center here at Hillsdale Hospital.
The Power of Patient Insights: Solutions Designed Side-by-Side with Patients
The Power of Patient Insights: Solutions Designed Side-by-Side with Patients. Is your product truly inspired by patient insights? Patient centricity is more than just a buzzword: it’s a movement. So how do you make sure your products improve the patient experience in clinical trials and alleviate patient burden?. In...
Boundaries for women physicians
“I learned the hard way what can happen when physicians—especially women physicians—lack personal boundaries. Before hitting my low point, I had no boundaries. I had been raised to give, give, give, and, when times became tough, to give more by working harder. In medical school and training, we were taught to not have boundaries, but rather to do everything in the service of our patients who should always come first. Now I realize that we physicians must put ourselves first. We are hurting ourselves—and doing a disservice to our patients, colleagues, and families—when we put everyone and everything else before our own needs. After all, we are our most precious resource and must use that resource in the best way possible.”
Smart Homes for Elderly Care: The Advancement of Aging-in-Place Technology
Smart Homes for Elderly Care: The Advancement of Aging-in-Place Technology. October 19, 2022: How can a senior’s life be improved? How can their caregiver’s life be made easier? Dwight Raum, Chief Digital Officer shares how Quil Assure‘s connected home system, with the use of AI and ML, learns patterns and keeps caregivers alert when things are off. This means better outcomes at a lower cost. And the best thing? It doesn’t feel evasive. Imagine a 24/7 emergency support technology that just melts into the background but can potentially save your life.
Uterine Fibroids: Under Pressure
Guest: Elizabeth (Ebbie) A. Stewart, M.D. Host: Darryl S. Chutka, M.D. Uterine fibroids are the most common tumor of the female reproductive tract and women who are approaching menopause are at greatest risk for having them. In most cases, they don’t produce symptoms and only a minority of women require treatment. The topic for this podcast is uterine fibroids and we’ll discuss how fibroids can be diagnosed, their most common symptoms, who requires treatment and some of the latest treatment options with our guest, Elizabeth A. Stewart, M.D., from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Mayo Clinic.
Hearing is connected to well-being
“As an audiologist, treating hearing loss is a part of my everyday life. Even still, I’m sometimes amazed at the difference hearing aids can make in patients’ lives. For example, recently, when an older patient with longstanding hearing loss was fitted with a pair of hearing aids, he was suddenly able to participate in conversation with his son again. The smile across his face said everything.”
Pain is a Four-Letter Word
How do you treat a disease where the cause is unknown and each patient’s symptoms are unique? CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to pain expert Dr. Carmen Green about what causes chronic pain, how it can be treated, and which patients are more likely to get care. Plus, meet a man who feels no pain and a woman who figured out how to cope with hers. This episode originally aired in November 2021.
