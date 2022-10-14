ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing

Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
WEATHER
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event

For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
TRAVEL
Greyson F

Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close

A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
TUCSON, AZ
OK! Magazine

Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle

Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
LIFESTYLE

