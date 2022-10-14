Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
disneytips.com
Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing
Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
disneydining.com
Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event
For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close
A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle
Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
I used a dating app to meet millionaires. I got to travel the world, get fancy gifts, and learn a lot from my relationships.
Amber Lucas says she's done dating losers and spongers. She's started "dating up," ditching them for successful businessmen who shower her with gifts.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
Comments / 1