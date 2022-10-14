ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

The against the odds story of the first Rugby League World Cup

By Mick O'Hare
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgefZ_0iYdKBqr00

Rugby League’s men’s World Cup kicks off on Saturday when England take on Samoa in Newcastle. It’s the 16th iteration of a tournament first played in France in 1954. But, if 10 years previously, you’d asked any French player taking part in that inaugural competition whether they’d ever foresee playing a World Cup on home soil they’d have laughed (or more likely wept) in your face. And that’s because in 1944, in Nazi-controlled France, rugby league was illegal. But why? It seems a preposterous notion today. Who would outlaw an entire sport, and on what possible basis?

The two codes of rugby – league and union – have long had a fractious relationship first forged in August 1895 when a group of clubs in northern England demanding they be allowed to pay their players for missing work shifts split from the strictly amateur Rugby Football Union (RFU) in London. And while détente, even grudging acknowledgement, now exists between the two since unions joined league in becoming professional three decades ago, some wounds run deep. And nowhere deeper than in France. It is often said that watching French rugby league (or rugby a treize) is as much a political statement as it is a sporting one.

The first rugby league match played in France was an exhibition game between England and Australia in Paris in 1933. Until that point all rugby clubs in France had been playing rugby union. Ten thousand spectators turned up, among them Jean Galia, a player with the Villeneuve club. He liked what he saw and gathered together a team of players who 10 weeks later arrived in England to play their first matches of rugby league.

The French sporting public also liked what they saw. French rugby had always been a free-running, passing game and rugby league’s rules encouraged this. The sport also had that whiff of rebellion about it, attracting support in a country that was rapidly changing politically. In 1936 elections had returned the Popular Front – consisting of socialist and liberal parties – and a rejection of what was seen as the elite was underway. Rugby league, a sport born of defiance, arrived at the right time. It appealed to a working class who believed they should be paid for their sporting talents much like footballers and boxers. And, with the Spanish Civil War raging just across the border, rugby – very popular in the Catalan and Basque communities of southern France – also underwent a revolution. Catalan and Basque clubs began to switch rugby codes with league being deemed the game of the emancipated.

When it was formed in 1934 the Ligue Francaise de Rugby a Treize had 29 clubs. By 1938 it had 225. Journalist Henri Garcia wrote that rugby in France was like “a funicular railway, as rugby league went up one side, rugby union went down the other.” Rugby union was shedding teams and players.

But then came the Second World War, and France’s Nazi puppet state of Vichy. This German-backed government, stacked with former rugby union figures and beholden to the establishment, took its revenge. Under the pretext of reasserting “traditional values” rugby league was deemed likely to contaminate the nation’s youth and declared “morally decrepit”, associated as it was with separatists and the political left. Its assets were seized and its offices destroyed. Sports historian Tony Collins, emeritus professor of social history at De Montfort University, wrote in his book The Oval World : “Vichy’s settling of scores with rugby league was not just ideological, it was personal.”

Marshal Petain, the collaborationist leader of the Vichy government, signed the decree proscribing rugby league on 19 December 1941, the first and only sport anywhere to be banned. “It was just a game,” said the pre-war president of the French Rugby League, Marcel Laborde. “Why did they hate us so much?”

In the years since the war, the organisation Treize Actif has lobbied the French government for reparations, but to no avail. It’s spokesperson Robert Fassolette says: “An apology would be worth more than the money today”.

But out of the anger, the hopelessness and the rancour of the Vichy years, it was that wartime experience which led pretty much directly to the first Rugby League World Cup.

Paul Barriere, a young resistance fighter from the Aude, became the post-war president of the French Rugby League. He had played rugby union before the war but, having witnessed Vichy’s treatment of rugby league, switched codes. He immediately lobbied the new government in Paris for the reinstatement of rugby league but was rebuffed. The ministry of sport was still stacked with members of the pre-war rugby union-supporting establishment. But with the weight of public opinion stacked behind those deemed to have suffered under Vichy, Barriere switched tactics and instead approached the Ministry of Justice who overruled the sports ministry. Even then rugby league remained banned in schools and, until the early 21st century, officially had to use the simplistic moniker jeu a treize or “game of thirteen”.

Despite the reinstatement, Barriere realised that if his sport was to thrive in France, against seemingly insurmountable odds, it needed an international dimension. It had thrived before the war because it was seen as “neo rugby” in a changing political climate. At the same time the French rugby union team had been barred from international competition for being considered “too violent”. If league could be seen as the game mirroring the new spirit of optimistic, liberal internationalism sweeping Europe after the ravages of war, it could attract a youthful audience no longer hidebound by the continent’s past. In early 1954 Barriere proposed a World Cup tournament in France along the lines of football’s which had first been played in Uruguay in 1930 and had led to a global explosion in the sport’s popularity.

But he hadn’t factored in the reluctance of his English-speaking counterparts. As with their football-playing compatriots who refused to take part in their World Cup until 1950, believing the Home International Championship between the nations of the UK was eminently superior, the British Rugby Football League was indifferent. They believed their biennial series against Australia was paramount. Meanwhile Australia and New Zealand thought the competition would rack up a huge loss and refused to travel.

But Barriere could see beyond the insular and self-serving. He invited the USA, Italy and Yugoslavia (all believed they weren’t up to standard so refused) and offered to pay the airfares of the Kangaroos and the Kiwis. Urged on by their European neighbours, desperate to persuade them of the value of an international tournament, the British were forced to capitulate, although the £25,000 offered to each participating nation was probably the deciding factor. Although only four teams would take part, the World Cup was on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcC0i_0iYdKBqr00

Even so the British remained unenthusiastic participants in that first tournament played in October and November 1954. The Lions had just returned from Australia and New Zealand and many of the touring party made themselves unavailable, either through indifference or being unable to take more time off work. They would rue their decision.

Only three of the 26 players who had toured the Antipodes headed to France: Phil Jackson of Barrow, Gerry Helme of Warrington and Scottish-born Huddersfield player Dave Valentine who was made captain. The remainder were second-string players who were offered a mere £25 for three weeks away from home. They were branded “no hopers” by the British press.

Keen to reduce outlay the Rugby Football League (RFL) hired a bus to drive the team (and accompanying journalists) to venues around France. The players sometimes slept aboard to keep hotel costs down. British coach Joe Egan was asked to stay at home and, even more astonishingly, no rugby balls went with the squad – they practised at first with clothing tied up in string until the French organisers took pity.

Second-row forward Basil Watts said later: “We didn’t play for the money, obviously, but when we realised Joe wasn’t coming with us, we had that as an incentive. To bring back the trophy for him.” Valentine took on the coaching duties, stopping off at public sports fields to work out tactics and plan moves.

The team travelled far and wide. The organisers had intended to spread the sport’s gospel and the schedule was suitably challenging. Great Britain played Australia in Lyon on 31 October and New Zealand in Bordeaux on 11 November. And, to the surprise of pretty much everybody, they won both with ease. Sandwiched between was a match against the hosts in Toulouse. It was a brutal, combative game in front of 37,471 spectators and ended in a 13-13 draw. Against all expectations Great Britain topped the round-robin table alongside France. The two would meet in the final at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

“We really couldn’t believe we made it,” said Valentine. “Maybe it was because there was no weight of expectation on us, we could play freely.” On 13 November, only two days after both teams had played their last qualifying match, a packed stadium saw a tense final that see-sawed either way but, despite a valiant French fightback late in the game, stand-off Gordon Brown’s second try of the match was enough for Great Britain to prevail 16-12. It had been a monumental triumph for a team written off by everyone. As journalist Alfred Drewry wrote: “There is no spectacle in sport more stirring than that of a team accomplishing more than theoretically it should be capable of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUcWa_0iYdKBqr00

The match had been televised in the UK allowing millions of new TV owners who had bought sets the previous year to watch the coronation of Elizabeth II to witness the first British team in any sport to be crowned winners of a World Cup.

And as Barriere and the French organisers predicted, the tournament was a huge success, attracting large crowds which easily covered its costs and delivered a profit for the Rugby League International Board. All of a sudden the once-disinclined English-speaking nations wanted to host a World Cup and the next competition was quickly scheduled for Australia in 1957. Barriere was vindicated. “Prejudice, spite and hateful politics, couldn’t kill off rugby league in France,” says Mike Rylance author of the eponymously titled book The Forbidden Game . “Instead they galvanised it.”

This year’s men’s competition will be the biggest ever staged – 32 teams attempted to qualify. Also being played simultaneously are the sixth women’s World Cup, the fourth wheelchair World Cup and the first physical disability World Cup.

The men’s trophy is now named in Paul Barriere’s honour. Maybe the captain of the winning team lifting it at Old Trafford on 19 November will be aware of who came before him. But it has been 68 long years since Dave Valentine passed into rugby league folklore as the underdog captain who defied the odds at that very first World Cup. And, more pertinently, it has been 68 years since the vision of a man driven by what he witnessed during the Second World War came to fruition.

Rugby league’s players and personalities do not often experience the level of fame accorded other sports. Bobby Moore and Jules Rimet will forever outshine Dave Valentine and Paul Barriere but it would be timely if, for one day in November, both of them finally received brief but due acknowledgement of what they achieved.

Comments / 0

Related
shiftedmag.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed

If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA
Daily Mail

How football is set to snare the next generation of Aussie girls away from the AFL and NRL - FIFA women's boss says hosting the World Cup will create a 'whole new generation of Sam Kerrs'

Football is poised to steal away the next generation of women's sporting talent from the likes of the AFL and NRL as the staging of the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand leaves Aussie girls all wanting to be the next Sam Kerr. FIFA's Chief Women's Football Officer...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup

The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
SOCCER
The Independent

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown

Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Utter shambles!': Fans blast Rugby League World Cup after 'embarrassing' opening ceremony falls flat - and organisers blame 'technical errors' for awkward atmosphere at St James' Park

Rugby League World Cup chiefs have apologised after a 'technical error' caused the opening ceremony to fall flat, with fans labelling the pre-tournament entertainment as 'embarrassing'. England's opening game against Samoa was delayed due to technical issues at St James' Park, with the PA system failing to work during the...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start in the Rugby League World Cup despite battling performance from the Cedars

Lebanon's Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent toward the referee as New Zealand got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 34-12 victory over the Cedars in Warrington. Doueihi was given his marching orders just after the hour mark after he and Lebanon...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales suffer heavy defeat to New Zealand as hosts progress to World Cup quarters

Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors, who managed to score only once in each half.The hosts will play Scotland in both teams’ final group game next week but have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals having earlier won 41-17 against Australia.Moving on to the knockouts ☺️#WALvNZL | #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/aaHqeloVmO— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 16, 2022Fifon Lewis and Sioned Harries were the only Welsh players to make it over the...
RUGBY
IGN

UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 2

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands, Group A, Match 2. Date & Time: October 16th, at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. United Arab Emirates will clash against Netherlands in the Group A contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. UAE’s build-up to the T20 World Cup hasn’t gone in the right way as they failed to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 and adding to the insult they even lost 2 matches T20I series against Bangladesh 2-0. It’s a tough ask for CP Rizwan and his men to qualify for the Super 12 in this T20 World Cup although they have some quality players in their ranks with the likes of Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, and Basil Hameed who can win matches. Their record against Netherlands in their previous 5 meetings is fascinating as they have a 4-1 win-loss record.
WORLD
The Independent

London Lions’ Mo Soluade says space to play sport ‘very important’ for inner-city youngsters

Having the space to enjoy playing sport remains fundamental to help guide inner-city youngsters away from anti-social behaviour, according to Great Britain and London Lions guard Mo Soluade.National research conducted by the Lions showed 73 per cent of people in the UK agreed cities are forgetting about children, becoming congested and running out of space for kids to play.Part of the study, which was conducted across a nationally representative cohort of 2,090 respondents, also revealed 46 per cent of people felt playing sports with friends in their local area when they were growing up helped develop some of their most...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika on dual-code coaching roles

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - New Zealand v Lebanon. Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Report and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. How do you balance coaching two different national...
RUGBY
The Independent

Covid hotspots in your area as virus rates surge by one third in week

Covid infections have risen by a third in one week with estimates suggesting that one in 37 people in the UK are positive. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest Covid is infecting 2.7 per cent of the population or around 1.7 million people. The week before around 1.3m people had had coronavirus, according to the ONS. Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid survey, said: “Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England vs Samoa live stream: How to watch Rugby League World Cup fixture online and on TV

England begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign with a tough encounter with Samoa.Delayed by a year due to the pandemic, the tournament will be held in England across the next two months, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions running in parallel for the first time.Three-time World Cup winners England have plenty of experience in their squad and were beaten finalists last time around.But Shaun Wane’s side face a tough start against a Samoan team containing a number of Australian-based stars, including eight players who appeared in the NRL Grand Final earlier in October.Here’s everything you need to know...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England's edgy victory over France in the Women's Rugby World Cup is watched by a television audience of 800,000... as Emily Scarratt stars for the Red Roses

A British television audience of 800,000 watched the Red Roses show a tinge of vulnerability against France and England’s World Cup rivals will surely have been interested observers too. Simon Middleton’s side have extended their unbeaten run to 27 straight victories with wins over Fiji and France in New...
WORLD
mailplus.co.uk

England 60 Samoa 6: The Dominator

IF England had not already sent out a statement, here is something to strike further fear into the rest of the world: Dom Young is just getting started. The towering 21-year-old came of age on his Test debut on Saturday with two terrific tries in five first-half minutes. Yet despite his dazzling display in this demolition of star-studded Samoa, Young has warned he is still warming up in this World Cup.
RUGBY
The Independent

Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji

Mal Meninga admitted Australia’s opening Rugby League World Cup win over Fiji was “a bit clunky” but sent an ominous warning to the Kangaroos’ Group B rivals after their 42-8 victory at Headingley.Meninga’s side, featuring seven debutants, recovered from the shock of conceding a fourth-minute try to run in seven of their own in their first international outing since 2019.And having eventually brushed aside the three-time semi-finalists, Meninga indicated that his big guns – including four players who featured in this month’s NRL Grand Final and were given extra time to recover – will return for next week’s clash with...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

884K+
Followers
285K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy