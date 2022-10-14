Read full article on original website
Every win counts as fall postseason rapidly approaches
The postseason is approaching fast for most sports, with only a few games left on regular season schedules. Some teams have already locked up playoff spots while others fight to earn their place. Don’t miss these highlights from Whatcom County’s prep sports teams over the past week. Girls...
WWU sports take clutch road wins, a tough home loss
Western men’s soccer lost its shared possession of first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference after a 2-0 home loss to Northwest Nazarene University, while the women’s team cruised to a pair of 3-0 road wins. Volleyball stayed red-hot, beating Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, and winning its sixth-straight match. It was a busy week on the road for Western athletics, but the biggest loss happened at Harrington Field on Saturday.
Sehome's hazing incident: Just move along, folks
Trust us. That in essence is what the letter from the Sehome High School principal said in the wake of a reported student hazing, requiring her school to forfeit a football game Sept. 16. Please stop spreading salacious rumors, Sonia Cole said in a letter to parents. We’ll get to...
Zach Chai wins second-straight district singles tennis championship
Sehome sophomore Zach Chai captured his second-consecutive 2A District 1 singles tennis championship on Oct. 17. The Mariners were guaranteed at least one district champion, as Chai had to defeat senior teammate Nathan Gruman for the title. “I don’t really know the words for it, but it feels good,” Chai...
The Hammer, Vol. XL
Uncanny Ungulate Update: Nice to see one of our ace outdoor reporters this week address the issue of wildlife encounters, specifically mountain goats. Generally peaceful creatures, in The Hammer’s long experience visiting their haunts. Give them wide berth. Too Bad That: The National Park Service, in a shameful act...
Whatcom, Skagit home sales drop as mortgage rates rise
Cash is king. If third-quarter home sales data in Whatcom and Skagit counties seem like a Halloween trick, a compensating treat might be ahead — assuming buyers and sellers can stand the delayed gratification. New figures from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS) released by Muljat Group Realtors in...
Skagit County no longer in running for major airport site
Skagit County’s “greenfield sites” will not be considered for Washington’s next major airport hub, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The sites, called “Skagit County Northwest” and “Skagit County Southwest,” were eliminated from consideration by the WSDOT’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) during...
This Modern World, Oct. 19, 2022
Have a news tip? Email newstips@cascadiadaily.com or Call/Text 360-922-3092. CDN endorsement summary, candidate responses to Citizens Agenda questions. The art of the pole: Pole dancing feeds mind, body and soul. Classes in the aerial sport are offered at two Bellingham locations. SOCCER. Sehome's Evelyn Keay helps lead team with title...
Lean In: Kuntz and Company is back in action
Dancer and choreographer Pam Kuntz is well aware some people might show up to Kuntz and Company's latest performance piece, “Lean In,” expecting to encounter a profound theme that will cause them to experience a wide range of emotions. “I might have a reputation for bringing people into...
Beer awards and Halloween haunts
The results are in from America’s biggest beer festival. Founded in 1982, the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is a beer fest and competition held annually in Denver. This year, 2,154 breweries entered 9,904 beers in the competition making it the most competitive year in the history of the GABF. And our local Cascadian breweries brought home five awards.
Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 19, 2022
Your recent article and headline on the EMS levy (CDN, Oct. 12, 2022) need both clarification and education. First, this is a renewal, not a new levy. Yes, the dollar cost per home unit has risen, but so has the home value and population. Further, in parallel, so has the dollar cost to provide the life-saving care that EMS provides. Also, EMS is more than an “ambulance.” It is a coordinated system of trained dispatchers, responders and community health professionals. The system impact is far greater than the small cost increase; about one Starbucks latte a month. Let me close with a quote from the Whatcom County Medical Society’s Board:
Signs point to close state races in 42nd
The Republican Party's ambition this November is to take over the state House or Senate. To accomplish this, they might need victories in a key legislative district in Whatcom County. The 42nd Legislative District — north Bellingham, and north and east Whatcom County — currently has Democrats Sharon Shewmake and...
CDN Voter Guide
Just by reading this guide, you’re participating in our inaugural “Citizens Agenda” project. First: Thank you. Second: Here’s a refresher on what that means. Cascadia Daily News began the 2022 election season determined to put campaign issues in the hands of readers in the run-up to the critical midterm election on Nov. 8. In Washington state, of course, “Election Day” is more like “election weeks” because of an all-mail voting system. That means you’ll get your first chance to vote this week, when ballots are mailed to voters, with a Nov. 8 due date.
Man who died in apparent paragliding accident recovered Sunday
A 56-year-old man died in an apparent paragliding accident and his body was recovered Sunday afternoon on Church Mountain, located north of Mount Baker in Whatcom County, police said. Whatcom County Sheriff's Office deputies and Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council responded to reports of a dead paraglider high up on Church...
State candidates seek fixes to Whatcom's housing crisis
Can state government help solve the affordable housing crisis in Whatcom County, or should government get out of the way?. “Housing is a problem,” Gina Stark stated flatly, as the Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County president introduced a lunchtime candidate forum on Oct. 15. “It doesn’t matter what political party you affiliate with.”
Birch Bay beekeeper supports 'murder hornet' citizen science projects in D.C.
BIRCH BAY — Ruthie Danielsen’s minty green beehives dot the grass around her backyard. There are about eight of them — for now — spread out behind her home and around her workshop, housing thousands upon thousands of honeybees. “I started out with two hives, which...
General election FAQ: What do you need to know?
You can register online if you have a Washington state ID/driver's license. If you do not have a state ID, you can register using a paper form and send it by mail or fill it out in person at the Election Division office, located in the Whatcom County Courthouse. Online and mailed registrations must be received by Oct. 31. In-person registration or address updates are accepted from Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m. to Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at 311 Grand Ave., Suite 103.
What's the Deal With: The waterfront mural's new look?
Bellingham’s waterfront is a real fright these days, and we’re not talking about all the exposed rebar at Harcourt’s slow-to-develop condominium building next to the Acid Ball, or the hulking heaps of metal trash at the Shipping Terminal. The long mural that runs alongside the condominium project...
