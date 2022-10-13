Read full article on original website
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Part 2- Chipley, Florida High School Tigers Host Destin High School Sharks in Homecoming Football on Friday, October 14, 2022
The Chipley, Florida High School Tigers hosted and bested the Destin, Florida High School Sharks, with a final score of 40-0 under ‘Friday Night Lights’ on October 14, 2022, at Philip Rountree Stadium, as part of their 2022 Homecoming, as seen in Part 2 of these photos by Paul Goulding Photography.
fosterfollynews.net
Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan, Alabama Scene of Police Response to ‘Shots Fired’ Report on Saturday, October 15, 2022
According to Dothan, Alabama Police Department, an investigation on Saturday, October 15, 2022 is ongoing concerning a report of shots fired at the Wiregrass Commons Mall on Hwy 231. Several retail storefronts in the Mall closed their businesses in response to a report that at least two suspects are being...
Comments / 0