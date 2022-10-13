Part 2- Chipley, Florida High School Homecoming Parade and Football Game Set for Friday, October 14, 2022 in Downtown Chipley

Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Joshua Williams got his moment under the Friday Night lights, and it all started with him getting a jersey and helmet from Bay High’s Head Football Coach. “His mom reached out to me a couple of weeks ago and said coach I am trying to...
wdhn.com
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
Wreck shuts down 19th Street near Jenks Avenue
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene of a serious wreck in Panama City Monday afternoon. Officials on scene said 19th Street was shut down near Jenks Avenue as crews respond to the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Motorists should avoid the area. This is […]
Thunder Beach 2022 Autumn Rally to begin this week
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 22nd annual Thunder Beach Autumn begins on Wednesday at Frank Brown Park. Thunder Beach recently added music acts to the rally. This year Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Shinedown, Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down are all scheduled to play. There will also be several events around town that […]
wtvy.com
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 10 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV). Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
WCTV
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Gadsden County was shut down for hours on Monday afternoon following a major accident. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. after three tractor-trailers and a sedan collided on the Interstate. Crews had to work to free someone from the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. That person was later airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Local churches host event to give back to Chattahoochee community
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church came together with Power Ministries for an event Saturday that focused on giving back to families in the community.
whereverfamily.com
Beach Home for the Holidays Returns to Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach invites family travelers to kick off the holiday season at its seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays. Hosted at Aaron Bessant Park, festivities include carol-themed concerts, s’mores, appearances by Santa, nightly fireworks and the lighting of the city’s 36-foot-tall Christmas tree. This year’s event also includes live performances by Panama City Symphony Orchestra and country music artist Cam.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend around the Panhandle. PCB Oktoberfest When: October 14 – October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Aaron Bessant Park House of Terror 3 – Halloween Haunt Night When: October 14 & October 16 Where: Panama City Beach, Beachfront Adventures Treasure Hunt When: […]
fosterfollynews.net
Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan, Alabama Scene of Police Response to ‘Shots Fired’ Report on Saturday, October 15, 2022
According to Dothan, Alabama Police Department, an investigation on Saturday, October 15, 2022 is ongoing concerning a report of shots fired at the Wiregrass Commons Mall on Hwy 231. Several retail storefronts in the Mall closed their businesses in response to a report that at least two suspects are being...
mypanhandle.com
Cold air surging south following today’s cold front
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A early season Arctic front will be moving through this week. Rain chances will remain low even though we are discussing a big cold front. The moisture available will just be lacking as the front moves through. Isolated showers are possible Monday morning through afternoon. After that, rain chances drop off the 7-day forecast.
Two men dead following single vehicle accident on I-10 in Gadsden County
Two men are dead following a vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County Friday night. For an unknown reason, the tractor trailer maneuvered from the outside lane into the inside lane.
WJHG-TV
Oktoberfest returns to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is officially back at Aaron Bessant Park. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and activities go throughout the weekend. The event kicks off with a ceremonial Tapping of the Keg at 5:10 p.m. After that visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, and...
Alabama fugitive captured near Panama City Beach
The man was wanted on domestic-related offenses.
mypanhandle.com
A cold front is on the way with significant temperature changes
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A early season Arctic front will be moving through this week. Rain chances will remain low even though we are discussing a big cold front. The moisture available will just be lacking as the front moves through. The temps behind the front will fall Monday night and struggle to get out of the 60s on Tuesday. Tuesday night the upper 30s will be possible inland and our cold favor spots could see frost develop. Coastal areas should only fall down into the lower 40s. The temperature should be in the low 60s this time of year so this is some very early cold esp for our location.
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash Friday night on Interstate 10 in western Gadsden County. A semi-truck with a trailer in tow was driving off of I-10 into the median around 11:30 p.m. Friday, but for an unknown reason, the truck overturned and caught fire.
waltonoutdoors.com
Deer Lake State Park improvements complete, park now open
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Division of Parks and Recreation (DRP) has completed amenity improvements at Deer Lake State Park. The project included a paved access road into the park, 40+ parking spaces, six golf cart parking spaces, two oversized vehicle spaces and a bike rack for visitors. Improvements also include two picnic shelters with grills, restroom facilities, landscaping of native plants and connections to necessary utilities, such as water, sewer and electric.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
WJHG-TV
Teenagers partying in Seaside leads to arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are once again congregating and causing trouble in South Walton. Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking and fighting. Cathy Allgood rented a house just a few blocks down from Seaside for the week...
Comments / 0