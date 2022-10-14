Read full article on original website
Tent Day includes Wall of Oppression
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 19, 2022 — West Liberty University’s annual Homecoming Tent Day, sponsored by the Student Government Association (SGA) and the Office of Student Life, offers Homecoming candidates a chance to welcome students, faculty and staff to their personal tents designed to share tasty treats and a fun message as they encourage students to vote for them for King and Queen 2022.
SGA Homecoming 2022, Serenades, Candidates and More
WEST LIBERTY, W.VA., OCT. 17, 2022 — West Liberty University students kicked off their Homecoming 2022 celebrations Sunday, Oct. 16 with banner presentations, yard games and a food truck. Activities and events for students are planned for the whole week. Students enjoy the tradition of Serenades in College Hall...
New Trees, Signage Added to West Liberty University Campus
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 18, 2022 — West Liberty University gained some green friends recently, as four Eastern Redbuds and two Green Hawthorn trees were planted on the quad, near Arnett Hall, and at the entrance to campus. “These young trees can live about 80 – 100 years and...
