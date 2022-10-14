Read full article on original website
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Churchwell named a ‘Top Diversity’ leader by Modern Healthcare
André Churchwell, MD, Levi Watkins Jr. MD Professor of Medicine and professor of Biomedical Engineering and Radiology and Radiologic Sciences, has been recognized as a national diversity leader by Modern Healthcare. Churchwell, who is currently Chief Diversity Officer of Vanderbilt University, is among the Top 25 Diversity Leaders for...
Vanderbilt grad students concerned about cost of apartments built for them
Construction on Vanderbilt University’s new graduate and professional student housing is about a year away from being completed. Graduate students say they can’t afford them.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
VUH adopts enhanced recovery for sarcoma surgery Oct. 13, 2022, 9:23 AM by Paul Govern Using an approach known as enhanced recovery after surgery, or ERAS, a group of adult and pediatric
Using an approach known as enhanced recovery after surgery, or ERAS, a group of adult and pediatric surgical service lines at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has in recent years reported shorter hospital stays, fewer complications and reduced opioid usage while maintaining exacting standards for postoperative pain control. VUMC’s latest ERAS...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Cardiologist Brown finds inspiration through music
If you’re one of her patients or colleagues, you may know her as Suzanne Brown Sacks, MD, assistant professor of Medicine, a transplant cardiologist at the Vanderbilt Transplant Center. If you go to one of her concerts, you may know her as Suzie Brown, the East Nashville-based singer/songwriter whose...
RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What parents need to know
RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is already making the rounds here in Middle Tennessee. As cases and hospitalizations spike for children, doctors are concerned.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Carole Sergent: 80 Years of Volunteer Spirit
At 80 years old, Carole Sergent has more grit than most women half her age, and she’s not slowing down any time soon. A philanthropic dynamo with an inspiring story, the Memphis-born Vanderbilt graduate has resided in Nashville for most of her adult life — and our city is all the better for it.
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Black MTSU pledges faced racial discrimination, threats from fraternity brothers, lawsuit says
A Middle Tennessee State University student is taking a fraternity to court, alleging he was subjected to racist hazing as he attempted to become a member.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
WSMV
Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
Rutherford County Schools faces overcrowding; uses portable classrooms, other means to help
Rutherford County Schools is working around the overcrowding issue, but some parents worry their solutions are only temporary fixes.
wpln.org
The executive director of Tennessee’s charter commission recommends siding with local school boards on upcoming appeals
A state-appointed commission will meet next week to decide whether half a dozen charter schools can open, overriding denials by local school boards. But executive director Tess Stovall of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission recommends that they uphold every one of the local rejections. In her recommendations, Stovall wrote that the charters don’t fully meet the state’s standards.
WSMV
Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)
Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Famous Nashville Unionist made his sentiments public
When the Civil War broke out, the vast majority of Nashville residents sided with the Confederacy and were eager to go war. However, one man made his loyalty to the union clear and even published his opinion in the newspaper at the most difficult of times. As fate would have...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee to be without 2 starters against Alabama, per reports
No. 6 Tennessee will reportedly be without 2 key starters on Saturday against No. 6 Alabama. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low are each reporting that the Vols will be without Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough. Tillman, a senior wide receiver, has been sidelined since injuring his ankle on...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
wgnsradio.com
Storage Space Turned into Classrooms as Rutherford County Schools Continue to Grow
As Rutherford County continues to grow, the county schools continue to the feel growing pains. Storage space and workrooms within some of the existing schools have had to be turned into classroom space, while also adding portables. During an October 12th Rutherford County School Board meeting, Caleb Tidwell, Vice Chair of the Board, highlighted student capacity at Stewarts Creek Elementary School. There, the schools have had to place 300-students into portable classrooms…
Sidelines
What’s up with the painted lines on campus? Here’s what they’re for.
Seemingly random painted dashes and arrows litter Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. However, these dashes and arrows are not random at all. They serve an important role in the protection of MTSU’s buried infrastructure. These painted marks, called utility markings, also keep construction workers and ordinary citizens safe.
