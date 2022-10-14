ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

nashvillemedicalnews.com

Churchwell named a ‘Top Diversity’ leader by Modern Healthcare

André Churchwell, MD, Levi Watkins Jr. MD Professor of Medicine and professor of Biomedical Engineering and Radiology and Radiologic Sciences, has been recognized as a national diversity leader by Modern Healthcare. Churchwell, who is currently Chief Diversity Officer of Vanderbilt University, is among the Top 25 Diversity Leaders for...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

VUH adopts enhanced recovery for sarcoma surgery Oct. 13, 2022, 9:23 AM by Paul Govern Using an approach known as enhanced recovery after surgery, or ERAS, a group of adult and pediatric

Using an approach known as enhanced recovery after surgery, or ERAS, a group of adult and pediatric surgical service lines at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has in recent years reported shorter hospital stays, fewer complications and reduced opioid usage while maintaining exacting standards for postoperative pain control. VUMC’s latest ERAS...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Cardiologist Brown finds inspiration through music

If you’re one of her patients or colleagues, you may know her as Suzanne Brown Sacks, MD, assistant professor of Medicine, a transplant cardiologist at the Vanderbilt Transplant Center. If you go to one of her concerts, you may know her as Suzie Brown, the East Nashville-based singer/songwriter whose...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Carole Sergent: 80 Years of Volunteer Spirit

At 80 years old, Carole Sergent has more grit than most women half her age, and she’s not slowing down any time soon. A philanthropic dynamo with an inspiring story, the Memphis-born Vanderbilt graduate has resided in Nashville for most of her adult life — and our city is all the better for it.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
wpln.org

The executive director of Tennessee’s charter commission recommends siding with local school boards on upcoming appeals

A state-appointed commission will meet next week to decide whether half a dozen charter schools can open, overriding denials by local school boards. But executive director Tess Stovall of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission recommends that they uphold every one of the local rejections. In her recommendations, Stovall wrote that the charters don’t fully meet the state’s standards.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
NASHVILLE, TN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Gallatin (TN)

Gallatin is a remarkable city in Sumner County, Tennessee. It is also the county’s seat. This United States city had a population of 44,431 in 2020. Gallatin is situated on the northern banks of the raging Cumberland River. It is known for its history and various outdoor recreation opportunities. Gallatin has an area of 84.56 square kilometers and a history that dates back to the 1800s.
GALLATIN, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Famous Nashville Unionist made his sentiments public

When the Civil War broke out, the vast majority of Nashville residents sided with the Confederacy and were eager to go war. However, one man made his loyalty to the union clear and even published his opinion in the newspaper at the most difficult of times. As fate would have...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee to be without 2 starters against Alabama, per reports

No. 6 Tennessee will reportedly be without 2 key starters on Saturday against No. 6 Alabama. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low are each reporting that the Vols will be without Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough. Tillman, a senior wide receiver, has been sidelined since injuring his ankle on...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Storage Space Turned into Classrooms as Rutherford County Schools Continue to Grow

As Rutherford County continues to grow, the county schools continue to the feel growing pains. Storage space and workrooms within some of the existing schools have had to be turned into classroom space, while also adding portables. During an October 12th Rutherford County School Board meeting, Caleb Tidwell, Vice Chair of the Board, highlighted student capacity at Stewarts Creek Elementary School. There, the schools have had to place 300-students into portable classrooms…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

What’s up with the painted lines on campus? Here’s what they’re for.

Seemingly random painted dashes and arrows litter Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. However, these dashes and arrows are not random at all. They serve an important role in the protection of MTSU’s buried infrastructure. These painted marks, called utility markings, also keep construction workers and ordinary citizens safe.
MURFREESBORO, TN

