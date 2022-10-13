Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
WMBF
Chicken, rice, sausage & spice! Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can join the more than 30,000 people who will flood into the city of Loris for the 43rd annual Loris Bog-Off Festival. Bog is a dish generally made with chicken, rice, sausage and a variety of spices. The city of Loris counts down to the...
WMBF
The Oak Ridge Boys are back in the Grand Strand this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Oak Ridge Boys are back with the Front Porch Singin’ Tour at the Alabama Theater. They have the most distinctive and recognizable sound in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country...
WMBF
Conway businesses get prepared as CCU celebrates Homecoming weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Homecoming weekend for Coastal Carolina is just around the corner, and Downtown Conway businesses are preparing for Teal Nation. CCU football will face the newest Sun Belt Conference member, Old Dominion, for their Homecoming game. Downtown Conway already has dozens of CCU decorations supporting the Chanticleers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Nice weekend on tap, big changes next week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cool & calm morning as you are preparing to get the weekend started. We’re looking at a fantastic forecast for any weekend plans. Abundant sunshine will bring those cool temperatures this morning up to the mid-upper 70s by this afternoon. This will put us right around where we should be for this time of year for both the beaches and inland areas.
WMBF
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 8
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Conway 20, Socastee 17. Sumter 42,...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the warmth Sunday, coldest weather so far this season arrives soon
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong cold front brings an end to the warm weather next week. Plenty of time to enjoy the warmth Sunday as the sunny skies return. After a cool start in the lower 50s, temperatures will quickly climb. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the lower 80s Sunday.
WMBF
Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said two other people were shooting at each other in the area of East McIntyre Street. The victim was reportedly struck while standing at their home.
WMBF
Lake City shooting leaves 1 hurt as deputies, SWAT respond; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of the incident on Rae Street in Lake City. The victim was located at the scene with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is on the way to the hospital after a five-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of beachbound traffic are closed at Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the crash. Crews were dispatched to the area...
WMBF
‘Stop Work’ order issued for buildings on Surfside Beach Pier platform
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction on the Surfside Beach Pier platform is halted until the town receives a proper permit. The buildings on the pier were served a “Stop Work” order last Friday. The order is for the buildings on the pier platform, not the pier itself.
WMBF
Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in North Carolina. The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to reports of the incident at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on South Martin Luther King Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found a victim at the...
WMBF
Old Dominion spoils homecoming for Coastal Carolina, 49-21
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Sun Belt Conference newcomer Old Dominion made a big statement at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, stunning previously-unbeaten Coastal Carolina on the Chanticleers’ homecoming, 49-21. Old Dominion (3-3) was mainly powered by a rushing attack led by Blake Watson, who gashed the Chanticleer defense for 256 yards and three touchdowns - including a 67-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter that effectively put the game out of reach.
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
Comments / 0