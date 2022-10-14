Read full article on original website
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
A.V. Club
Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"
David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Teases What's to Come in Long-Awaited Sequel
At long last, the Avatar franchise is returning to the big screen. James Cameron's Avatar debuted in theaters nearly 13 years ago, and he has had a slew of sequels in the works for quite a while. At the end of this year, the first of those sequels is hitting theaters around the world, taking movie fans back to the world of Pandora. Don't expect Avatar: The Way of Water to be just like its predecessor, though. Everyone involved in the franchise continues to say just how different the sequel is.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Reacher Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Amazon Series
What there is to know right now about Alan Ritchson's return in Reacher Season 2.
CNET
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and More
Spooky season is the perfect time to gather 'round the TV and enjoy your favorite classic Halloween movies. Whether you like the scary stuff or the humorous, hair-raising fluff, there's no better time to fire up your favorite than when the temperature takes that gruesome dive. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic shifted how we handle classic Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, indulging in some fictional horror might be exactly what you need. Whether you're in it for the jump scare, a sing-along or some other spookiness, few things bring around the fun of fall like the Halloween classics.
Collider
‘The Exorcist’ Reboot Starts Filming After Halloween
What better time is there to begin rolling the cameras on the highly-anticipated reboot of the iconic Exorcist franchise, than the hallowed spooky season? It is indeed the time that the celebrated director, David Gordon Green has chosen to start production on the first film of the planned trilogy that will resurrect the franchise that has laid quiet for nearly two decades since the release of the 2005 prequel, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane, Who Played Hagrid, Dies At 72
Robbie Coltrane had perhaps the most quotable line in all of the Harry Potter films. As Hagrid, he was the first person to tell the Boy Who Lived his magical future. “Yer a wizard, Harry,” was Robbie’s line and with 4 short words, he became an icon for a generation. And now that icon is gone. The veteran actor has died, his agency WME told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 72 years old.
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser would be down to reprise his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell again, should The Mummy ever have another reboot. While he doesn't "know how it would work," per se, the 53-year-old actor told Variety in a new cover story alongside his The Whale director Darren Aronofsky that he would "be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Pinocchio Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Guillermo Del Toro's Animated Netflix Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has premiered, and critics are here to give us their thoughts on the latest remake of the classic story.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Do Another 'Mummy' Movie, Says Tom Cruise Reboot Wasn't 'Fun'
"'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary," Fraser said. "I know how difficult it is to pull it off. I tried to do it three times."
Whoopi Goldberg Admits Sister Act 3 Probably Never Would Have Happened Without Hocus Pocus 2
Disney is apparently moving forward on Sister Act 3, and Whoopi Goldberg is crediting the success of Hocus Pocus 2. Disney+ has seen a number of popular Disney franchises get revivals from a new movie for Phineas and Ferb, to the recent sequel to the cult classic Hocus Pocus. Another movie that had been announced as in development in the last couple years is a third movie in Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act series. That project, which had been so quiet many probably assumed it was dead, is now moving forward, and Goldberg thinks Hocus Pocus 2 is a big part of the reason why.
