The Uncanny Counter Season 2 Welcomes Extraordinary Attorney Woo Actor Kang Ki Young to Cast Members List

Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Special Added Two Iconic Showbiz Veterans To Play Major Roles
ABC's upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast for its 30th anniversary since receiving the first Academy Award nomination for an animated movie will be proven special with the addition of two iconic personalities. Theater and country music veterans Martin Short and Shania Twain will join the show to bring two major roles to life.
epicstream.com
Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo Trends as Fans Celebrate His 1000th Day in the Box
As many eagerly await more info on the anime’s second season, Jujutsu Kaisen manga fans made Satoru Gojo trend as they celebrate his 1000th day inside the box. On Twitter, the hashtag #GOJO1KPARTY trended recently as fans celebrated the milestone. While this might fly over anime-only fans’ heads, this...
Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked
Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Quavo’s Saweetie Cheating Claim
Lil Baby has dropped a pair of new songs that hear him comment on the drama surrounding Saweetie allegedly cheating on Quavo. On the tracks “Stand On It” and “Not Finished” — taken from his newly released album It’s Only Me — Baby spits a few verses that has fans assuming that he’s involved in the messy situation between Quavo and Saweetie.
Mom of Jeffrey Dahmer victim featured in Netflix series says sales of Halloween costumes, which include props like glasses, drills, and wigs of the serial killer are 'exploiting families' - and that victims' loved ones should get all of the profits
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims has said that Halloween costumes impersonating the Milwaukee serial killer are insensitive to the families of his victims. Shirley Hughes, 85, the mother of Dahmer's 12th victim Tony Hughes, has criticized the Netflix show for re-victimizing the family of those he killed and misrepresenting the circumstances around the death of her deaf son.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream My Son Hunter Free Online
Cast: Laurence Fox John James Emma Gojković Gina Carano Kelly Lynn Reiter. Follows the scandal-ridden life of Hunter Biden, son of the 46th President of the United States. My Son Hunter is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and go quite a lot in the streaming service unless they're Netflix originals. A Netflix account starts from $9.99 and gives you full access to their library with ad-free viewing.
"I Always Loved You The Best, Sid": Goodbye Moments From TV Shows That Never Fail To Make Us Sob
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
epicstream.com
Is Denji in Chainsaw Man Part 2? Answer Revealed!
The anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man finally premiered in October 2022, and fans are already hyped for the future of the anime based on the manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. For those unfamiliar, Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, an impoverished young man who makes a contract that fuses his body with that of a dog-like devil named Pochita, granting him the power to transform parts of his body into chainsaws. He eventually joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government agency focused on battling against devils.
Monarch Confirms Dottie's Dark Deed, Solves Another Season-Long Mystery
More of the Romans’ past misdeeds were unearthed on Tuesday’s Monarch, including one that could uproot their entire family tree. Just one week after revealing (to absolutely no one’s surprise) that Dottie was responsible for the barn fire that killed Albie’s mistress Rosa all those years ago, Monarch blindsided the Roman family patriarch with an even bigger twist — albeit one that fans have likely suspected for some time. Per the findings of Albie’s private investigator, Rosa indeed perished in the fire, which was indeed set by Dottie. OK, no surprises there. But as Tripp so casually put it, “Buddy, that’s not...
India’s top court scolds popular producer Ektaa Kapoor: ‘Polluting minds of young generation’
India’s Supreme Court admonished popular producer Ektaa Kapoor, saying she was “polluting the minds of the young generation” of the country.The court made the remark while hearing pleas by the producer challenging arrest warrants issued for her by a lower court over the web series titled “XXX.”The warrant was issued against Ms Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for showing scenes in the web series that allegedly insulted soldiers and hurt the sentiments of their families.The series was aired on the over-the-top (OTT) platform ALT-Balaji owned by Ektaa Kapoor company Balaji Telefilms Limited to which her mother is also reportedly...
epicstream.com
The Rings of Power Showrunner Teases Sauron and The Stranger's Surprising Connection
The final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power started with one revelation and concluded in a completely different way. Although the Mystics initially reveal The Stranger to be Sauron, it turns out that he is actually somebody else. But are they similar in their own way? Co-showrunner Patrick McKay has just addressed the connection between Sauron and The Stranger.
epicstream.com
Rare 1997 Anime Film Noiseman Sound Insect by Masaaki Yuasa, Koji Morimoto Now Available to Watch Online
For fans of niche or classic 90s anime, here’s some great news! The rare 1997 anime short film entitled Noiseman Sound Insect by Masaaki Yuasa and Koji Morimoto is now available to watch for free online until November. Masaaki Yuasa and Koji Morimoto – Masters Behind Renowned Anime Works...
Growing Pains: ‘F.N.F’ Producer HitKidd Calls Out GloRilla Over Contract Issues— GloRilla Responds—‘I Haven’t Made Not 1 Red Cent’
After the success of their joint single “F.N.F,” HitKid and GloRilla are involved in a power struggle over ownership of the summer anthem. GloRilla without a doubt delivered one of the biggest songs of the summer with “F.N.F”. The Memphis star dropped the song and it quickly blew up and was accompanied by a raw visual featuring her and her friends who had already gained attention for their cyphers on social media.
Comments / 0