nebo.edu

Fossils in Fourth Grade

Mrs. Sanders' 4th graders have recently been learning about fossils and they did an art project depicting a leaf trapped in tree sap. It was a fun way to recreate something that happened thousands of years ago!
nebo.edu

Kindergarten Goes on a Field Trip

The kindergarteners went to Jaker’s for their field trip! They had SO much fun! The students were well behaved and represented Goshen by wearing their school shirts. Mrs. Peterson and Ms. Adams even played in the corn pit! We appreciate all the parents who were able to go with us.
GOSHEN, UT

