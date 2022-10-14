Read full article on original website
NHL
Madison Square Garden set standard for NHL arenas in 1926
Larger crowds helped spur League's growth, expansion. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler zeroes in on the construction of a massive new arena which would have a...
NHL
Vrana of Red Wings to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
TORONTO/NEW YORK - The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the...
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens return home after a two-game weekend road trip to host the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday. The Habs are looking for a reversal of fortunes after dropping both games of their back-to-back on Friday and Saturday nights. After falling 3-0 to the Red Wings in their home opener on Friday, Montreal lost 3-1 to the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital on Saturday.
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's first star for the opening week of the 2022-23 regular season, it was announced today. Crosby, the NHL's current leading scorer with six points (2G-4A), recorded two three-point outings in the Penguins' first two games of the season, tallying one goal and two assists in each game. This marked the second time that Crosby has recorded three points in each of Pittsburgh's first two games of a season after first doing so in 2014-15 (3G-3A-6PTS in 2 GP).
NHL
Senators begin 41-game 2022-23 home season with five-game homestand
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators open their 41-game 2022-23 home schedule tomorrow evening when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. to kick-off a five-game homestand at Canadian Tire Centre. As Tuesday's game against the Bruins is now a complete sellout, the Senators are asking fans to arrive early...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Lightning
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0) embark on a tough three-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit Jon Cooper's three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning ( 1-2-0). Game time at Amalie Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. The local radio broadcast...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The home opening win over the New York Rangers provided a big boost for the Winnipeg Jets, but the schedule doesn't get any easier going forward. Tonight marks the beginning of a stretch that sees the Jets play six of their next eight games away from home, with the first stop coming in Dallas against the Stars.
NHL
State Your Case: Can McDavid score 50 goals for Oilers this season?
The Edmonton Oilers center has won the scoring title four times, most recently last season, when he had 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). He has also won the Ted Lindsay Award (players' MVP) three times and the Hart Trophy (League MVP) twice. With his season-opening hat trick against the...
NHL
'THEY SHIFTED THE MOMENTUM'
When teams talk about having everyone on board - everyone having a role and pulling in the same direction - this is what they mean. As much as Jonathan Huberdeau's two assists, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli's powerplay goals, and Mikael Backlund's game-winner are the reason the Flames came from behind to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Tuesday night, none of that is possible without a total team effort.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
FLAMES (2-0-0) vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0) 7 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri, Michael Stone (3) Goals - Kadri, Stone, nine others (1) Golden Knights:. Points - Jonathan Marchessault...
NHL
LA Kings @ Nashville Predators: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Nashville Predators:. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN) Predators: 2 - 2 - 0 (4 pts) Viktor Arvidsson (112th-overall, 2014) and Kevin Fiala (11th-overall) return to play against the team who originally drafted them. The duo, both members of the Predators 2014 NHL Draft class, played three full seasons in Nashville together from 2016-19.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIG REASON WHY WE WON TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Golden Knights. "When we're on, we're a really good team. Still haven't played a full 60. Played a sloppy first, took charge in the second and played well the rest of the game." ON PLAY OF LUCIC, ROONEY &...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Kick Off Season with Four Nights of Festivities
Special events and fanfare surrounding the first home games of the season. Chicago Blackhawks hockey returns to the United Center this week, kicking off the team's 2022-23 home slate. The team is thrilled to offer several special events and festivities throughout the month to celebrate another exciting season together. October...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
NHL
Practice Report | Lyubushkin day to day with injury
EDMONTON - Ilya Lyubushkin is day to day after exiting Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers with an injury, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Lyubushkin completed his final shift of the second period with 10:45 remaining. He returned for one 23-second shift to begin the third period but did not play after that.
NHL
Kuznetsov to have hearing for actions in Capitals game
Center facing discipline for high sticking against Canucks defenseman Burroughs. Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Washington Capitals center is facing discipline for high sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Monday. The incident occurred behind the Canucks net at...
NHL
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
NHL
BLOG: Dickinson Finding Role with New Team
Head coach Luke Richardson describes Dickinson's role as a player who creates speed and causes havoc for his opponents. After helping the Blackhawks secure their first victory against San Jose on Saturday night, Jason Dickinson is begining to find his role on his new team, and is his new city.
