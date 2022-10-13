Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) are favored on the road (-136 moneyline odds to win) against the Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, +113 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 4:00 PM ET from Wells Fargo Center on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-PH. Canucks vs. Flyers Predictions. Canucks vs. Flyers Betting Odds. Canucks...
New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New York Islanders (0-1-0, -173 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, +144 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and MSGSN. Islanders vs. Ducks Predictions. Islanders vs. Ducks Betting Odds. Islanders vs Ducks Betting...
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0) are heavy favorites when they go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (1-1-1) on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Hurricanes are -170 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +141 moneyline odds. Hurricanes...
Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Monday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Washington Capitals (1-2-0, -138 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0, +115 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, and NBCS-DC. Capitals vs. Canucks Predictions. Capitals vs. Canucks Betting Odds. Capitals vs Canucks Betting Information.
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 5 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians take the field for Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium, at 7:07 PM ET on Monday. The victor clinches the series and earns a spot in the ALCS. The favored Yankees (-152 on the moneyline) host the Guardians (+131). The Yankees...
Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals come back to beat Canucks
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin and Washington’s best players got going just in time to put together their best period of the season an
Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) are big home favorites (-343 moneyline odds to win) against the Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, +269 moneyline odds). Saturday’s contest starts at 7:00 PM ET from TD Garden on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NESN. Bruins vs. Coyotes Predictions. Bruins vs. Coyotes Betting Odds. Bruins vs Coyotes Betting...
Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday’s NHL schedule features an outing between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (1-0-0, -194 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, +160 moneyline odds) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG-B. Panthers vs. Sabres Predictions. Panthers vs. Sabres Betting Odds. Panthers...
Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Washington Capitals (0-2-0) are -310 on the moneyline to win when they host the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-0), who have +245 odds, on Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, NBCS-DC, and CITY. Capitals vs. Canadiens Predictions. Capitals vs. Canadiens Betting Odds. Capitals vs Canadiens Betting Information.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) are 3-point favorites as they aim to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (5-1) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field. This game has an over/under of 42.5 points. Jaguars vs. Giants Predictions. Jaguars vs. Giants Odds.
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh – College Football – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Louisville Cardinals (3-3) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Cardinal Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Cardinals favored by 1 points. The over/under in this outing is 57 points. Louisville vs. Pittsburgh...
MNF Prop Bets + NFL Week 6 Recap (Ep. 1417)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) recap NFL Week 6 and give out their favorite Monday Night Football prop bets for the Denver Broncos at the Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL player props include plays on Justin Herbert, KJ Hamler, Russell Wilson and more. Podcast Transcription. The Sports Gambling Podcast is your home...
