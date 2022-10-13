ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

NFL world reacts to Dolphins massive quarterback decision

A little over two weeks after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a traumatic head injury during a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the star quarterback has officially cleared concussion protocol. However, that doesn’t mean he’s going to start on Sunday. According to NFL insider Adam...

Comments / 0

Community Policy