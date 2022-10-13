Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Week 6 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Cowboys at Eagles) PREMIUM
The undefeated Eagles are hosting the rolling Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has won four games in a row since losing their opener, but the Eagles are the more well-rounded team. So, the Eagles are significant favorites, reflected in the following player suggestions. Check out all of our weekly...
fantasypros.com
Dennis Schroder (thumb) out three-to-four weeks to start season
This injury for Schroder popped up last week, causing some uncertainty for the beginning of the season. Now we know that the Lakers will be without the guard for about the first month of the season, which subtracts an option from a crowded group of guards. The Lakers have yet to announce their starting lineup, but with Schroder out, Kendrick Nunn should have a more clear role while Austin Reaves will likely see solid playing time as well.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore blanked in Week 6 win
Moore absolutely disappeared in Week 6 and failed to even receive a single target from Zach Wilson. To be fair, Wilson only attempted 18 passes but this is the exclamation point on Elijah Moore’s fantasy fall from grace. One week after a season-low one reception on a season-low tying four targets, Moore delivered a fantasy goose egg where even if your league gives points for targets, he still delivered a zero. It’s hard to say you can safely cut Moore with all of his fantasy potential but at best he should have been on your bench for a few weeks now. He is as risky as it gets as far as the Jets’ fantasy players go right now.
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Risers & Fallers: Brian Robinson, Brandon Aiyuk, Damien Harris (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 6 was a struggle for many, both on the football field and in our virtual box scores. Just four of the 13 games through Sunday night hit the over, leaving many fantasy teams falling short of expectations. With the bye weeks hitting and injuries becoming a major factor, it can be tough to feel confident in the lineups we’re setting on Sundays.
fantasypros.com
Jacoby Brissett struggles in Week 6
Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 45 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a 38-15 loss to the Patriots in Week 6. Brissett struggled against the New England defense, completing a season-low 46.7% of his pass attempts. His lone touchdown pass went to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter. After throwing just one over the first three games of the season, Brissett has now thrown four interceptions in his past three contests. He will not be a recommended fantasy option against the Ravens in Week 7.
fantasypros.com
Will Jonathan Taylor Play in Week 6? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Jonathan Taylor sat atop most draft boards before the season started, but he has struggled since Week 1 and sat out Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Colts have a tough intradivisional home matchup against the Jaguars in Week 6 and could use their top weapon back on the field. Fantasy managers would also enjoy having their top pick back. So will Jonathan Taylor play in Week 6? Or do managers need to continue using their backups? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers to Stash (Week 7)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is a benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
fantasypros.com
Cameron Brate out for Sunday's game with head injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out TE Cameron Brate for the game after being carted off with a head injury. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Twitter) After a scary scene, Brate is reported to have movement in all of his extremities and will receive further evaluation. Brate entered the week being cleared off of concussion protocol. Rookie TE Cade Otton will likely see the bulk of the work in his Brate's absence, with rookie TE Ko Kieft in there as well.
fantasypros.com
Kevin Porter Jr. agrees to contract extension with Rockets
Porter Jr. is now locked in as part of the young core that will be tasked with returning the Rockets to contention. The 22-year-old should once again be heavily involved on the offensive end after finishing the 2021-22 season with a 24.2% usage rate while averaging 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Green has shown the ability to score in bunches, he just needs to be more consistent to become a truly elite option.
fantasypros.com
Marquise Brown (foot) expected to miss six weeks
This is actually good news for Cardinals fans and fantasy owners alike, as it was initially feared Brown may miss the remainder of the season with the injury. Brown will reportedly receive a second opinion on the injury before moving forward as well. If the timeline holds true, "Hollywood" would be ready to return to action around Week 12. However, Arizona has their bye in Week 13 so it seems more likely the earliest we see Brown will be against the Patriots in Week 14. The Cardinals will likely roll with DeAndre Hopkins and newly acquired Robbie Anderson as their top two pass game options until then.
fantasypros.com
Braxton Berrios scores again in Week 6 win
Braxton Berrios caught his only target for eight yards and rushed once for 20 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 27-10 win against the Packers in Week 6. Berrios only has six offensive touches in the last three weeks but scored his third touchdown in that span (two rushing, one passing). Berrios scored from 20 yards out on a second half reverse, his second rushing touchdown on two carries in the last two weeks. Berrios doesn’t see the volume to warrant starting outside of the deepest (14-to-16 teams) of fantasy leagues. He is best used as a low-cost flier in GPP DFS tourneys.
fantasypros.com
Nassir Little agrees to extension with Trailblazers
Little offers fantasy owners little more than being used as a depth piece in a revamped Portland rotation for the 2022-23 season while continuing to recover from the torn labrum suffered last January. After finishing the 2021-22 season averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with a less than desirable usage rate of 15.5%, you can do much better than Little.
fantasypros.com
Marcus Mariota scores three touchdowns in Week 6 win
Marcus Mariota completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's Week 6 victory over San Francisco. He added six carries for 50 yards and one touchdown. Fantasy Impact:. Mariota was ultra-efficient in the upset win over the 49ers, compiling 9.2 yards per attempt...
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel goes for 90 total yards in Week 6 loss
Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-10 targets for 79 yards in San Francisco's Week 6 defeat to Atlanta. He added two carries for 11 yards. Despite the team loss, Samuel was much more active this game after being held to 32 total yards last week. However, he was unable to find the end zone after scoring in each of the previous two outings. Samuel could be in for a very busy afternoon versus Kansas City in Week 7, where fantasy managers can fire him up as an easy WR1.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Last Call on Jameson Williams
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
fantasypros.com
Cooper Rush throws three interceptions in Week 6 loss
Cooper Rush completed 18-of-38 pass attempts while adding a touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Eagles. Rush had his worst game since taking over for Dak Prescott as the starter on Sunday, and it looks like it could be his last as well. The quarterback struggled mightily in the first half, throwing two picks while managing just three points as an offense. He had his good moments during his time under center, but with Prescott planning to return in Week 7, we likely won't see any more of Cooper Rush.
fantasypros.com
New York Giants D/ST holds Ravens’ offense to 20 points in Week 6 win
New York Giants D/ST held the Ravens to 20 points, 210 passing yards, 211 rushing yards, one interception, and one fumble recovery in a win over Baltimore. The Giants D/ST continues to put up solid performances weekly. The have held Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson led offenses to 22 points or less in the last two weeks. The Giants D/ST will take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Week 7, which should make them a solid option for fantasy managers.
fantasypros.com
James Reimer allows two goals in Friday's loss to Hurricanes
James Reimer was solid between the pipes for the Sharks Thursday, allowing two goals on 35 shots faced in a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Reimer has been solid in net for the Sharks to begin the season, turning aside 61 of 66 shots faced in two starts this season. The veteran netminder should be a safe bet for at least 40 starts between the pipes for San Jose and currently carries a 2.56 GAA and .924 save percentage on the season.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey manages 158 total yards despite shaky quarterback play
Christian McCaffrey rushed 13 times for 69 rushing yards and hauled in seven of his eight targets for 89 receiving yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams. In a game where the rest of the Carolina offense looked bad, McCaffrey showed why he is an every-week RB1, regardless of the situation around him. The Stanford product now has three straight games with seven or more receptions, giving him elite upside in PPR leagues. Continue to hammer CMC as an RB1 going forward, despite a tough test against Tampa Bay next week.
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo throws for 296 yards and two scores in Week 6
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 29 of his 41 pass attempts for 296 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in San Francisco's Week 6 defeat to Atlanta. He added three carries for 11 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Garoppolo's 296 yards accounted for a new season-high, though he threw two interceptions this week, after...
Comments / 0