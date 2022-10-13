Moore absolutely disappeared in Week 6 and failed to even receive a single target from Zach Wilson. To be fair, Wilson only attempted 18 passes but this is the exclamation point on Elijah Moore’s fantasy fall from grace. One week after a season-low one reception on a season-low tying four targets, Moore delivered a fantasy goose egg where even if your league gives points for targets, he still delivered a zero. It’s hard to say you can safely cut Moore with all of his fantasy potential but at best he should have been on your bench for a few weeks now. He is as risky as it gets as far as the Jets’ fantasy players go right now.

20 HOURS AGO