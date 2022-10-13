LEXINGTON, Ky. - A goal in each half ended in a 1-1 tie in Sunday's Florida at Kentucky match held at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The tie was the first point for either team in 2022 Southeastern Conference action. It was also the first tie for both teams since overtime was eliminated this season for NCAA regular-season play.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO