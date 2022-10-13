ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

First Look: Wisconsin

The last meeting: Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13 (Oct. 23, 2021 in West Lafayette) Here's an early look at Purdue's eighth opponent in 2022, the Wisconsin Badgers. 2022 schedules/records: Wisconsin 3-4 (1-3 Big Ten); Purdue 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten) Series notes: Purdue heads to Madison on Saturday looking to reverse its...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy