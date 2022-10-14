Read full article on original website
Related
As a Visiting Quarterback, Robert Griffin III Loved Playing the Villain
With the college football season in full swing, Goodyear and The Player’s Tribune recently surveyed 68 former Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players to determine which school has the toughest road environment for opponents and which fans give the home team the biggest advantage as part of the tire company’s new Road Tested campaign. (Get it?)
NFL・
Scarlet Nation
Pick’em: Week 7 Auburn Tigers football
Ole Miss 38-13 I’ve basically run out of things to say about this team without being absolutely brutal, so going to keep this short. Ole Miss’ improved defense will torture Robby Ashford and the Tigers and the Rebels will pull away in the second half because Bryan Harsin assumedly thinks the game ends at halftime.
ASK IRA: Are Heat operating a man down to start the season?
Q: Ira, you never answer the question and instead talk about the luxury tax. Are you telling me of all the players released this week that none would be better than Udonis Haslem? – Carl. A: Or is it you’re not getting the answer you want? First, you are talking about a 14th player (to replace Udonis Haslen) or a 15th player (which would put the Heat into the luxury tax). So if the contention ...
Comments / 0