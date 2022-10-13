Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
WMDT.com
Carol Proctor throws hat in the ring for Ocean City Council election
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A political newcomer is throwing her hat in the ring to be elected to Ocean City Council. Carol Proctor has worked in real estate and banking for the last 25 years. But, she says she’s ready to tackle the challenges and needs of Ocean City.
WMDT.com
18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family
SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
WMDT.com
CAMP Rehoboth’s Block Party celebration makes big return after 3-year hiatus
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After 3 years, CAMP Rehoboth’s annual Block Party celebration made its highly anticipated return and brought out residents and visitors of all ages for an afternoon of fun. “It was hard. We had 4 years under our belts and it was becoming very successful. Then rain...
WMDT.com
“We’re still in a period of recovering:” New grant funding supports healthcare/food assistance programs serving rural communities
DELAWARE – “The COVID-19 pandemic really brought to light something we already know at the Food Bank, which is so our friends and neighbors are food insecure,” Delaware Food Bank Director of External Affairs Chad Robinson said. The USDA now stepping in with a possible solution, providing...
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November
A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
kentchamber.org
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's Native Plant Society offers free symposium 'From Backyards to Buffers - Reclaiming Nature Through Better Design'
The Delaware Native Plant Society will host an educational symposium this month regarding the benefits of vegetated backyards and buffers. For nearly 25 years, the Delaware Native Plant Society has promoted the use and conservation of native plants in the First State. And on October 29, 2022 the group will...
Eastern Shore Shipbuilder Readies “Coastal Cat” Multihulls for Spring Cruise Season
Chesapeake Shipbuilding has been busy churning out new river cruise boats on the Wicomico River at an ambitious pace. And its first catamaran, built for sister company American Cruise Lines, is set to debut in the spring. “We’ll be able to explore the Chester River to Chestertown, or the Wicomico,...
Cape Gazette
Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5
The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend
Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
Augusta Free Press
Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES
1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
Comments / 0