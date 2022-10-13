ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22

Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family

SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
DELMAR, MD
delawarepublic.org

Georgetown pallet shelter village could open by mid-November

A new pallet shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by mid-November, despite the project still waiting on $1million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Volunteers are helping The Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency build the 40 prefab homes this week, roof, wall...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5

The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
MILLSBORO, DE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend

Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Augusta Free Press

Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon

There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
insideradio.com

LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.

The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING-1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES

1003 S Bay Breeze Court, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Your Dynamic Dream Home Can Be Built on This 1.02 Acre of Wooded Wonderland Nestled in the Heart of Sought-After Lewes! Bay Oaks Subdivision Which Offers 44, 1+ Acre Homesites is Far From the Crowd! This Property, Boosting of a Thick Forest of Mature Trees, is Nestled in a Quiet Cove Setting and Perfect for the Serenity and Luxury You Deserve! Coastal One Highway is But 10 Minutes Away Which Offers Trendy Shops, Good Eats and Close to the Beach! Once You See This Property, You'll Be SOLD! Approved Site Plans for a 3 Bedroom Home and Septic Can Be Conveyed.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy