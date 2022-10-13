Read full article on original website
Related
Does Salt Expire—and How Do You Know If Your Salt Has Gone Bad?
Since time immemorial, humans have used salt as a preservative. In fact, preserving foods with salt goes back further than written records. Our ancestors salted meat, fish, vegetables and even fruits to prevent them from decaying quickly. Considering that, you’ve probably never stopped to wonder, Does salt expire?. The...
Reader's Digest
37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 0