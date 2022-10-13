ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NPR

Many Americans struggle to get food. Inflation is making it worse

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with c, CEO and founder of WANDA, about President Biden's hunger plan and the idea of a food bill of rights. New numbers released this week show prices are still rising, and you probably don't need us to tell you that that includes prices for food. It was against that backdrop that the Biden administration recently convened a summit on hunger, nutrition and health. It was the first such effort in decades, and it's part of a push to marshal both government and philanthropic resources toward ending hunger and food insecurity in America. We wanted to hear more about what such an effort would actually take, so we called Tambra Raye Stevenson. She is the CEO and founder of WANDA. That's a nonprofit aimed at supporting advocacy around food security. Tambra Raye Stevenson, thanks so much for joining us.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

The Price Of Poverty: What It Means To Be Poor In America

In 2020, more than 37 million Americans lived in poverty according to new data from the U.S Census Bureau. That's 3.3 million more than in 2019. But this number doesn't include those who are above the poverty line and struggling to make a living. According to the Poor People's Campaign,...
MICHIGAN STATE
NPR

It's been a pretty contentious debate season for Senate midterm races

Monday night in Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan meets his Republican challenger, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, on the debate stage. It's their second and final encounter. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Tonight in Ohio, Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan meets Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance on the debate stage....
OHIO STATE

