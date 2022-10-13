Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
How a Black man's 1970 murder spurred change in rural North Carolina
We have something a little different this morning, starting with some people who are very special to me. PHYLLIS JONES: OK. My name is Phyllis Jones, and I am currently living in Las Vegas, Nev. BEN THORPE: My name is Ben Thorpe. I live in Seattle, Wash., area. RASCOE: I...
NPR
Many Americans struggle to get food. Inflation is making it worse
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with c, CEO and founder of WANDA, about President Biden's hunger plan and the idea of a food bill of rights. New numbers released this week show prices are still rising, and you probably don't need us to tell you that that includes prices for food. It was against that backdrop that the Biden administration recently convened a summit on hunger, nutrition and health. It was the first such effort in decades, and it's part of a push to marshal both government and philanthropic resources toward ending hunger and food insecurity in America. We wanted to hear more about what such an effort would actually take, so we called Tambra Raye Stevenson. She is the CEO and founder of WANDA. That's a nonprofit aimed at supporting advocacy around food security. Tambra Raye Stevenson, thanks so much for joining us.
NPR
The Price Of Poverty: What It Means To Be Poor In America
In 2020, more than 37 million Americans lived in poverty according to new data from the U.S Census Bureau. That's 3.3 million more than in 2019. But this number doesn't include those who are above the poverty line and struggling to make a living. According to the Poor People's Campaign,...
NPR
It's been a pretty contentious debate season for Senate midterm races
Monday night in Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan meets his Republican challenger, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, on the debate stage. It's their second and final encounter. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Tonight in Ohio, Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan meets Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance on the debate stage....
NPR
Politics chat: Biden visits Oregon and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate
Though sometimes considered a liability for Democratic candidates, President Biden is making trips to Oregon and Pennsylvania to support local campaigns. Plus, who will control the House and Senate. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. President Biden made his second visit to Oregon this year, even though it's not usually considered a battleground...
Comments / 0