Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
Removing barriers in tech careers with ECPI University on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gerry White, Program Director and Dean of Academic Technology at ECPI, joins Coast to share how they differ from traditional schools and debunks common myths about pursuing a career in technology. Learn more during Tech Month at www.ecpi.edu/online . Presented by. ECPI University.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine, Much cooler, Inland frost
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Frost Advisory from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for parts of inland VA and NC including the city of Franklin, Southampton, Sussex, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, and Northampton counties. Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Showers move in late, severe threat on Monday
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Today will be another warm day with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Even a few 80s in North Carolina. Clouds will build in as the day progresses. Showers will move in after 9 PM tonight and continue overnight and into Monday morning.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms could become severe Monday afternoon, then a big temperature drop
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Sunday night! Scattered storms have started to move in ahead of a powerful cold front. Some storms Monday afternoon and evening could become strong to severe, then a big cool down will arrive. Scattered showers and storms continue throughout the night and into...
WTKR
States address threats toward election officials before midterms
DENVER — With the 2022 midterm election just a few weeks away, election officials are sounding the alarm about a dramatically increasing number of threats to their personal safety and voting systems. Several officials held a virtual press conference Friday to ask voters to help combat disinformation. According to...
Comments / 0