WTKR

Removing barriers in tech careers with ECPI University on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gerry White, Program Director and Dean of Academic Technology at ECPI, joins Coast to share how they differ from traditional schools and debunks common myths about pursuing a career in technology. Learn more during Tech Month at www.ecpi.edu/online . Presented by. ECPI University.
First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine, Much cooler, Inland frost

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. *** Frost Advisory from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for parts of inland VA and NC including the city of Franklin, Southampton, Sussex, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, and Northampton counties. Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
FRANKLIN, VA
States address threats toward election officials before midterms

DENVER — With the 2022 midterm election just a few weeks away, election officials are sounding the alarm about a dramatically increasing number of threats to their personal safety and voting systems. Several officials held a virtual press conference Friday to ask voters to help combat disinformation. According to...
COLORADO STATE

